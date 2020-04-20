Anyone else agree that this is one of the best games?

Garrigues Olivier
Garrigues Olivier
Gem840
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem56
zastava522
zastava522
Gem280
nolendex9
nolendex9
Gem88
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem24
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem231
nerowero11
nerowero11
Gem231
葉航
葉航
Gem50
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem21
hanfred
hanfred
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem308
Mikado Game
Mikado Game
Gem14,700
葉航
葉航
Gem20
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem162
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem470
Samantha Davis
Samantha Davis
Gem280
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem1,029
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem123
Rain

Gem27

unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to War Thunder

Anyone else agree that this is one of the best games?

Super_Camradee avatar

Super_Camradee

April 20, 2020 at 09:04 AM

I've been playing this a bit on steam and have became hooked before, thinking about joining it again because it's a good game, anyone else agree, I sound dumb I know.
trllam_huynh avatar

trllam_huynh

April 20, 2020 at 04:27 PM

i agree this is good
JOSEPHEMRE avatar

JOSEPHEMRE

April 20, 2020 at 04:57 PM

i loveee this gameeeeee so much because free
Ausenas avatar

Ausenas

April 21, 2020 at 03:49 AM

Yeah, it's a very fun game! Best part is it's free
FORZEON avatar

FORZEON

April 26, 2020 at 03:03 PM

Kesinlikle katılıyorum. Bu oyun en iyi oyunlardan biridir
FORZEON avatar

FORZEON

April 26, 2020 at 03:04 PM

I agree exactly. this game is one of the best games
YoungAb5tractYT avatar

YoungAb5tractYT

April 26, 2020 at 04:41 PM

This is by far, one of THE BEST games I've played
kgabor1 avatar

kgabor1

April 26, 2020 at 11:45 PM

The trolliest one for sure.
csaba_mzsa avatar

csaba_mzsa

December 25, 2023 at 07:22 PM

i have played this game a while back and i truly enjoy playing it. i hope other people try it as well
akkio1 avatar

akkio1

December 26, 2023 at 09:45 PM

i have played thus gane a while back but i don't really like it
Japankaka avatar

Japankaka

December 26, 2023 at 10:39 PM

not good bad so much
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Anyone else agree that this is one of the best games? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag