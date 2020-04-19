Rain

is roblox better than minecraft?

HeyKar avatar

HeyKar

April 19, 2020 at 10:09 PM

is roblox better than minecraft?
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM

Im my opinion- yes. Main reason: its free.
dani_camara avatar

dani_camara

April 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM

It depends on what game you prefare they are equal in my opinion. :grin:
bilpopas avatar

bilpopas

April 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM

in my opinion they are both good with pros and cons
Jackboy495 avatar

Jackboy495

April 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM

Well they are both good. i dont know what to choose.
gamehacker123456789 avatar

gamehacker123456789

April 19, 2020 at 11:54 PM

there both amazing but when it comes to how much money you have roblox is the way to go
randreih avatar

randreih

April 20, 2020 at 12:03 AM

roblox has more games in it but you can do a lot of things in minecraft
WassimTabib avatar

WassimTabib

April 20, 2020 at 12:23 AM

they are both cool and awesome...
kevmew avatar

kevmew

April 20, 2020 at 01:08 AM

minecraft roblox we alll know fortnite is the best XD joking roblox and minecraft waht about mineblox XD XD
KevinSilver avatar

KevinSilver

April 20, 2020 at 01:21 AM

the both have unique features, you cant really say one is better than the other. but i enjoy minecraft more especially the annihilation on guildcraft server.
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 20, 2020 at 01:23 AM

roblox is better in my opinion
ParkStella avatar

ParkStella

April 20, 2020 at 02:54 AM

yes and no...depends on each person preferations
RoniRosa avatar

RoniRosa

April 20, 2020 at 02:57 AM

Idk
Razpberry avatar

Razpberry

April 20, 2020 at 07:07 AM

actually both of them are nice games i mean roblox has a multiplayer platform only while minecraft can be played with both ways solo gaming or multiplayer servers
