is roblox better than minecraft?
Im my opinion- yes. Main reason: its free.
It depends on what game you prefare they are equal in my opinion. :grin:
in my opinion they are both good with pros and cons
Well they are both good. i dont know what to choose.
there both amazing but when it comes to how much money you have roblox is the way to go
roblox has more games in it but you can do a lot of things in minecraft
they are both cool and awesome...
minecraft roblox we alll know fortnite is the best XD joking roblox and minecraft waht about mineblox XD XD
the both have unique features, you cant really say one is better than the other. but i enjoy minecraft more especially the annihilation on guildcraft server.
roblox is better in my opinion
yes and no...depends on each person preferations
actually both of them are nice games i mean roblox has a multiplayer platform only while minecraft can be played with both ways solo gaming or multiplayer servers