is roblox better than minecraft?

ImBadWithUsernames Im my opinion- yes. Main reason: its free.

dani_camara It depends on what game you prefare they are equal in my opinion. :grin:

bilpopas in my opinion they are both good with pros and cons

Jackboy495 Well they are both good. i dont know what to choose.

gamehacker123456789 there both amazing but when it comes to how much money you have roblox is the way to go

randreih roblox has more games in it but you can do a lot of things in minecraft

WassimTabib they are both cool and awesome...

kevmew minecraft roblox we alll know fortnite is the best XD joking roblox and minecraft waht about mineblox XD XD

KevinSilver the both have unique features, you cant really say one is better than the other. but i enjoy minecraft more especially the annihilation on guildcraft server.

Starzsketchez roblox is better in my opinion

ParkStella yes and no...depends on each person preferations

RoniRosa Idk