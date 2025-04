If you need a scripter for your roblox game I am the guy

PI3L3 I am a very good scripter in roblox. If you want me to script you something, friend request me: mine_skar. The payment will be 20 robux per script.

PI3L3 ohh





ImBadWithUsernames Here is a tip: make some games including your scripts so people can see what kind of work you do. It can make people more interested in hiring you!

Starzsketchez I just go to scripting helpers website for help with scripts :p