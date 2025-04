What would you do to Roblox if you got to own Roblox?

coolsholl If you owned Roblox, what would you do? ashleyxapple Ban oders and spend robux LOL Rinny002 womt create shitty new character designs ImBadWithUsernames Actually try to make better egg hunts and LISTEN TO THE PLAYERS! 2Randomm make the robux NOT overpriced. Etern4lzy Nah its not overpriced



Etern4lzy Ill also return tix lol



Etern4lzy 10 tix a day which means 1 robux a day





EbonyMeow I would make more free virtual items and give out free robux daily.