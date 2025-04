Why Adopt me is popular??

Eulo2 Why is it why??I don't find it fun

mehdiplayz yea little kids play it and if they are having fun i dont have a problem with it





the_Asad Even I don't know

Jack12331321313 basically its whole player list are filled with 5/10 year olds and they dont even know better roblox games exist so they just play it

Jack12331321313 kinda sad in my opinion

knowing that they know nothing about the site and etc makes me sad

kitty_faust idk to be honest, probably cause many people enjoy roleplaying

Dodisz I don't know

kayla_lunamoon Little kids like to play adopt me because they are influenced by youtubers such as leah ashe and meganplays. We can not blame them for seeing these videos on youtube and doing the same.

EbonyMeow Maybe they get joy from hatching different pets and feel accomplished?

Tam01 Maybe kids find this game *magical* and *beautiful* like in disney cartoons, my little pony and such, so they enjoy playing it

NarenMG it literally make my game lag

NarenMG and its boring

NarenMG like really boring

NarenMG and the stuff in there are really expensive

NarenMG id rather play bloxburg

NarenMG or bee swarm

Mhmdmhm because kids like playing it so much

Mhmdmhm and adopt me is suck so so so suck

weeryt12 Its played by alot of little kids (8-10 Year olds) 11-12 Most of them are mature for playing FPS games and breakout games like Jailbreak and Arsenal. And majourity of roblox players are little kids so yeah thats why its popular.

Omgxtreme adopt me is the best place for little kids to online date

moshiroomUwU i think adopt me is popular because it feels like fun every time kids play it . Plus , not every player in roblox has robux . So in my opinion it is popular because it has like the best updates than the other games. Not going to lie , but , the pets are cute too.

Monica2700 Most of the poeple that play Adopt me are jut lil kids. And I think they play just for those ******** pets, seriously, most of thme just stay and beg for pets and don't even know how to talk, they even name themselves "pls trade" "me have no pet" "pls neon pet" "Pls fry ride potion" they just forgot that Adopt me it a ******** game where you adopt a child and have afamily, not where you beg for frikin pets. And all this happened after the trade update came.

CopperEyeMonster Because theres trading and pets? i dont really know but thats normally the case

derpycheezits387 idk so many play