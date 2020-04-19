Rain

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Do you think roblox this year was good?

EzzatSallam avatar

EzzatSallam

April 19, 2020 at 12:53 PM

Tell me what was the bad and the good about it. (UGC, events, egg hunt.) And all that stuff. In all honesty, UGC was probably the best and the worst because it added something everyone wants but also made something that's important to roblox ignored. (Limiteds)
Jvc4y4ng avatar

Jvc4y4ng

April 19, 2020 at 01:11 PM

yes, because Roblox added a category that the community can creat thier own item"s
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 19, 2020 at 02:25 PM

I think UGC is really good! I have seen the vid about what happened to limiteds and how they may be ignored in the future.
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 19, 2020 at 02:26 PM

But the egg hunt... it feels overwhelming. I don’t like how there is so many. I know we have a month but if someone doesn’t play roblox that often its hard. Also some of the eggs take FOREVER to get!
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 19, 2020 at 02:54 PM

I agree with ImBadWithUsernames... There are quite a lot of eggs- and I think that some games need to make it easier to get their egg, I am having a problem with Tower Defense, Sir Hopsalot is powerful enough
ilkay124226 avatar

ilkay124226

April 19, 2020 at 04:36 PM

bad

ilkay124226 avatar

ilkay124226

April 19, 2020 at 04:41 PM

so bad af

EbonyMeow avatar

EbonyMeow

April 19, 2020 at 06:29 PM

It's not the best year for Roblox. I think they did better in 2018 for the egg hunt. Plus, they have less promocodes for virtual stuff.
Mhmdmhm avatar

Mhmdmhm

April 19, 2020 at 06:38 PM

very big and wide and good YES
Mhmdmhm avatar

Mhmdmhm

April 19, 2020 at 06:38 PM

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
AdamPlayz107 avatar

AdamPlayz107

April 19, 2020 at 06:39 PM

For sure the bloxy was epic
AdamPlayz107 avatar

AdamPlayz107

April 19, 2020 at 06:39 PM

Who was at the bloxy

weeryt12 avatar

weeryt12

April 19, 2020 at 06:39 PM

Yeah last year was all around good year for Roblox.
