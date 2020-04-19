Tell me what was the bad and the good about it.
(UGC, events, egg hunt.)
And all that stuff.
In all honesty, UGC was probably the best and the worst because it added something everyone wants but also made something that's important to roblox ignored. (Limiteds)
yes, because Roblox added a category that the community can creat thier own item"s
I think UGC is really good! I have seen the vid about what happened to limiteds and how they may be ignored in the future.
But the egg hunt... it feels overwhelming. I don’t like how there is so many. I know we have a month but if someone doesn’t play roblox that often its hard. Also some of the eggs take FOREVER to get!
I agree with ImBadWithUsernames... There are quite a lot of eggs- and I think that some games need to make it easier to get their egg, I am having a problem with Tower Defense, Sir Hopsalot is powerful enough
It's not the best year for Roblox. I think they did better in 2018 for the egg hunt. Plus, they have less promocodes for virtual stuff.
very big and wide and good YES
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
For sure the bloxy was epic
Yeah last year was all around good year for Roblox.