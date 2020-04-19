Do you think roblox this year was good?

EzzatSallam Tell me what was the bad and the good about it. (UGC, events, egg hunt.) And all that stuff. In all honesty, UGC was probably the best and the worst because it added something everyone wants but also made something that's important to roblox ignored. (Limiteds)

Jvc4y4ng yes, because Roblox added a category that the community can creat thier own item"s

ImBadWithUsernames I think UGC is really good! I have seen the vid about what happened to limiteds and how they may be ignored in the future.

ImBadWithUsernames But the egg hunt... it feels overwhelming. I don’t like how there is so many. I know we have a month but if someone doesn’t play roblox that often its hard. Also some of the eggs take FOREVER to get!

2Randomm I agree with ImBadWithUsernames... There are quite a lot of eggs- and I think that some games need to make it easier to get their egg, I am having a problem with Tower Defense, Sir Hopsalot is powerful enough

ilkay124226 bad





ilkay124226 so bad af





EbonyMeow It's not the best year for Roblox. I think they did better in 2018 for the egg hunt. Plus, they have less promocodes for virtual stuff.

Mhmdmhm very big and wide and good YES

Mhmdmhm YES YES YES YES YES YES YES

AdamPlayz107 For sure the bloxy was epic

AdamPlayz107 Who was at the bloxy



