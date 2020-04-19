Rain

Doesn't the adds bother you a lot?

Alj99 avatar

Alj99

April 19, 2020 at 08:46 AM

piano tiles is fun but the adds tho
Robotx75 avatar

Robotx75

April 19, 2020 at 09:35 AM

this game is boring af
Alj99 avatar

Alj99

April 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM

well it does get boring after a long time so i actually deleted it.
SypherPX avatar

SypherPX

April 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM

ajrueao ÉOÉI tw4r iwoi ihoiwéihihgvb éíhiohoi
Kakat_29 avatar

Kakat_29

April 20, 2020 at 05:57 PM

Lol, samee
Gamehag5283 avatar

Gamehag5283

April 20, 2020 at 07:25 PM

Yeah they do but I'm like a pro at the game and I love it.
Gamehag5283 avatar

Gamehag5283

April 20, 2020 at 07:26 PM

I love it because your listening to a song that you probably like and also training your fingers to do everything faster
Gamehag5283 avatar

Gamehag5283

April 20, 2020 at 07:27 PM

Like for example I can type really fast. I'm not sure if it was from the game or not,but I can type quite fast
oxarhseinaipro avatar

oxarhseinaipro

April 20, 2020 at 07:27 PM

Very nice game!I love listening to music and I love it!
Gamehag5283 avatar

Gamehag5283

April 20, 2020 at 07:28 PM

I'm not on the gamehag website and I'm on mobile so it doesn't let me comment that fast
wiseholo avatar

wiseholo

April 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM

The ads are worse than they used to be, but I don't see them as much I guess since I don't fail quickly most of the time.
glxxn avatar

glxxn

April 21, 2020 at 12:32 AM

its overly hyped but yeah
guglikogeorgia avatar

guglikogeorgia

April 21, 2020 at 12:33 AM

I mean it helps the company
Alj99 avatar

Alj99

April 21, 2020 at 06:44 AM

this thread suddenly got a burst of replies. The adds got 10 times worse as we know the adds now appear on the home screen and always after losing. Having an add after failing is annoying, im trying to make a line of three crowns.
Nicknacker avatar

Nicknacker

April 21, 2020 at 07:55 AM

I does bother me alot i dont like it when it just show ads when this happens i just turn off my wifi and it will not show ads
aes_peeaches avatar

aes_peeaches

April 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM

...................................................................

