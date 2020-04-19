Doesn't the adds bother you a lot?

Alj99 piano tiles is fun but the adds tho

Robotx75 this game is boring af

Alj99 well it does get boring after a long time so i actually deleted it.

Kakat_29 Lol, samee

Gamehag5283 Yeah they do but I'm like a pro at the game and I love it.

Gamehag5283 I love it because your listening to a song that you probably like and also training your fingers to do everything faster

Gamehag5283 Like for example I can type really fast. I'm not sure if it was from the game or not,but I can type quite fast

oxarhseinaipro Very nice game!I love listening to music and I love it!

Gamehag5283 I'm not on the gamehag website and I'm on mobile so it doesn't let me comment that fast

wiseholo The ads are worse than they used to be, but I don't see them as much I guess since I don't fail quickly most of the time.

glxxn its overly hyped but yeah

guglikogeorgia I mean it helps the company

Alj99 this thread suddenly got a burst of replies. The adds got 10 times worse as we know the adds now appear on the home screen and always after losing. Having an add after failing is annoying, im trying to make a line of three crowns.

Nicknacker I does bother me alot i dont like it when it just show ads when this happens i just turn off my wifi and it will not show ads