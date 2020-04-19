piano tiles is fun but the adds tho
well it does get boring after a long time so i actually deleted it.
Yeah they do but I'm like a pro at the game and I love it.
I love it because your listening to a song that you probably like and also training your fingers to do everything faster
Like for example I can type really fast. I'm not sure if it was from the game or not,but I can type quite fast
Very nice game!I love listening to music and I love it!
I'm not on the gamehag website and I'm on mobile so it doesn't let me comment that fast
The ads are worse than they used to be, but I don't see them as much I guess since I don't fail quickly most of the time.
its overly hyped but yeah
I mean it helps the company
this thread suddenly got a burst of replies. The adds got 10 times worse as we know the adds now appear on the home screen and always after losing. Having an add after failing is annoying, im trying to make a line of three crowns.
I does bother me alot i dont like it when it just show ads when this happens i just turn off my wifi and it will not show ads
