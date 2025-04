hi guys can you teach me how to make a game and script it

john_bean im bad at scripting in roblox and i was hoping if anyone would help me

WizardgODLIKEY i dont know how to script lol

WizardgODLIKEY just here for the fun of it

WizardgODLIKEY your fat af noob jk i was just joking dont get too mad

Oxyuraa well if u need help i can help u with scripting.... i know only a bit of Lua but thats enough to develop a small game..

Starzsketchez try going to scriptinghelpers.org