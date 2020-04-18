huliernasgera
Myroslav Kureliuk: mk
Rafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
ArmoredPigeon: ok
Gamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
hajew: selam
Leandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
Gamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
fnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
PaulTran: hello everybody
skrt: any new games worth playing?
Gamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
Fakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
Atia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Youssef: please
Youssef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
leondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
Gamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
leondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
leondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
hanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Gamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
Atia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
hanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Swirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
farooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
farooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
luisdiegocases: hola
Joshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
Swirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
hanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS

PUBG OR CSGO

Efegulbeyaz05 avatar

Efegulbeyaz05

April 18, 2020 at 08:51 PM

PUBG OR CSGO ??
ekenerbaba avatar

ekenerbaba

April 19, 2020 at 03:20 PM

sence pubgmi csgo mu alim hangisisni alim karasız kaldım
Supper_Killer avatar

Supper_Killer

April 19, 2020 at 03:58 PM

sgo mu alim hangisis
duckaj_ga_deda_mraze avatar

duckaj_ga_deda_mraze

April 20, 2020 at 03:54 AM

Cs go but pubg is almost same good
pinkyswear21 avatar

pinkyswear21

April 20, 2020 at 02:08 PM

PUBG !
Csurg avatar

Csurg

April 20, 2020 at 02:09 PM

counter strike global offensive
RandomStuffMaker avatar

RandomStuffMaker

April 20, 2020 at 07:39 PM

If you have the spare graphics card to play pubg at full blast, pubg is great.but mostly csgo is known to run on high fps even in lower graphics cards.
xmattop_csmoney avatar

xmattop_csmoney

April 21, 2020 at 03:36 PM

csgo haha cuz csgo is fun pubg u get bored after a while cause the fact that those campers and **** is annoying
reaper00 avatar

reaper00

April 21, 2020 at 03:37 PM

Csgo is best
krnn avatar

krnn

April 21, 2020 at 05:34 PM

CS GO in my opinion
Jhur999 avatar

Jhur999

April 21, 2020 at 05:36 PM

CSGOOOOOO i love it
jonathan_oneil avatar

jonathan_oneil

April 24, 2020 at 01:37 PM

On mobile PubG and pc counter strike
Topszi avatar

Topszi

April 24, 2020 at 02:49 PM

Csgo always and forever
serdaryontem07 avatar

serdaryontem07

April 24, 2020 at 03:31 PM

Pubg is good game
yusuf1123 avatar

yusuf1123

April 24, 2020 at 03:36 PM

%100 CSGO PUBG İS BAD GAME
Aronkaa avatar

Aronkaa

April 27, 2020 at 05:08 PM

pubg is a better game than csgo
AquariusAge2020 avatar

AquariusAge2020

April 27, 2020 at 05:16 PM

csgo :) better my oppinion though
andrew_baliw avatar

andrew_baliw

April 27, 2020 at 05:55 PM

i have acc in this game but i lost it i knew it i need to back it AHHAHAHAHA

PUBG OR CSGO - PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Forum on Gamehag