PUBG OR CSGO

ekenerbaba sence pubgmi csgo mu alim hangisisni alim karasız kaldım

Supper_Killer sgo mu alim hangisis

duckaj_ga_deda_mraze Cs go but pubg is almost same good

pinkyswear21 PUBG !



Csurg counter strike global offensive

RandomStuffMaker If you have the spare graphics card to play pubg at full blast, pubg is great.but mostly csgo is known to run on high fps even in lower graphics cards.

xmattop_csmoney csgo haha cuz csgo is fun pubg u get bored after a while cause the fact that those campers and **** is annoying

reaper00 Csgo is best

krnn CS GO in my opinion

Jhur999 CSGOOOOOO i love it

jonathan_oneil On mobile PubG and pc counter strike

Topszi Csgo always and forever

serdaryontem07 Pubg is good game

yusuf1123 %100 CSGO PUBG İS BAD GAME

Aronkaa pubg is a better game than csgo

AquariusAge2020 csgo :) better my oppinion though