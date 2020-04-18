Nope it is not a copy of minecraft
Its not a copy of minecraft
first of all, roblox was made before minecraft and second of all even if roblox came after minecraft, roblox doesnt seem like a copy of minecraft
It's not, it's probably the graphics that make you think that. Roblox was made before Minecraft and Minecraft is way different. It's a survival game while Roblox is like servers on Minecraft but a little bit different. First I thought this too.
nooooooooooooo not copy!!!!!!!
haha no roblox is nothing like minecraft, and like someone said above, roblox was made before minecraft
I prefer minecraft its better cuz it has everything!
Its not a copy. ROBLOX isnt a game itself. Its a platform FOR games.
Roblox came out three years before Minecraft.