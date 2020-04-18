Rain

Gem36

unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
This game is copy of minecraft?

hagg4 avatar

hagg4

April 18, 2020 at 07:54 PM

Maybe worng
LegitLlama avatar

LegitLlama

April 18, 2020 at 07:56 PM

Nope it is not a copy of minecraft
Mat876 avatar

Mat876

April 18, 2020 at 08:01 PM

Its not a copy of minecraft
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 19, 2020 at 06:59 PM

first of all, roblox was made before minecraft and second of all even if roblox came after minecraft, roblox doesnt seem like a copy of minecraft
Rinny002 avatar

Rinny002

April 19, 2020 at 07:12 PM

obviously no
McPenguin37 avatar

McPenguin37

April 19, 2020 at 09:21 PM

It's not, it's probably the graphics that make you think that. Roblox was made before Minecraft and Minecraft is way different. It's a survival game while Roblox is like servers on Minecraft but a little bit different. First I thought this too.
bigslimekiller1 avatar

bigslimekiller1

April 19, 2020 at 09:44 PM

nooooooooooooo not copy!!!!!!!
Beetle8008 avatar

Beetle8008

April 19, 2020 at 09:47 PM

haha no roblox is nothing like minecraft, and like someone said above, roblox was made before minecraft
oxarhseinaipro avatar

oxarhseinaipro

April 19, 2020 at 10:17 PM

I prefer minecraft its better cuz it has everything!
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 19, 2020 at 10:18 PM

Its not a copy. ROBLOX isnt a game itself. Its a platform FOR games.
RealFidget avatar

RealFidget

April 19, 2020 at 10:19 PM

Roblox came out three years before Minecraft.
