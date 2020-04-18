This game is copy of minecraft?

hagg4 Maybe worng

LegitLlama Nope it is not a copy of minecraft

Mat876 Its not a copy of minecraft

coolsholl first of all, roblox was made before minecraft and second of all even if roblox came after minecraft, roblox doesnt seem like a copy of minecraft

Rinny002 obviously no

McPenguin37 It's not, it's probably the graphics that make you think that. Roblox was made before Minecraft and Minecraft is way different. It's a survival game while Roblox is like servers on Minecraft but a little bit different. First I thought this too.



bigslimekiller1 nooooooooooooo not copy!!!!!!!

Beetle8008 haha no roblox is nothing like minecraft, and like someone said above, roblox was made before minecraft

oxarhseinaipro I prefer minecraft its better cuz it has everything!

ImBadWithUsernames Its not a copy. ROBLOX isnt a game itself. Its a platform FOR games.