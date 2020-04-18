Fortnite better than Pubg

gulgengaming

Fortnite'ı pubg'den daha iyi düşünüyorum.Fortnite bina inşa ediyoruz ve farklı oyun modları oynuyoruz en sevdiğim oyun modu End Game! Fortnite'ı seviyorum! Teşekkürler Epic Games!



SypherPX nononononnononoonononoonononononono NO

gulgengaming I think Fortnite better than Pubg.Because we build building and play different game mods.My favorite game mode is End Game.I like Fortnite.Thank you Epic Games!☺

Ninja5656xX Fortnite is toooooooo sweaty :( i cant play

kitty_faust both are cancer imo

RJC_ no its not bruh

manece123 Fn is way better than pubg

gulgengaming its my think





riew both are bad





TeBatRauFa Nah fam why you lie.

ekenerbaba bence ikisede süper oyunlar am fornite daha iyi grafiklere sahip

emag_gamer pubg better fortnite = kids

topchik4 класная игра топ просто топ

Beetle8008 fortnite da best



tdqki fortnite is better than pubg





tdqki i love fortnite

tdqki i love gamehag too





tdqki i already earned 2000 vbucks

arturk2 fortnite isnt better than pubg

brgi12 Fortnite is better

brgi12 Fortnite is the best game in the world.

brgi12 Henlooooos

pik_pek pubg is better in my opinion



Robotx75 minecraft is the best