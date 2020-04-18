Rain

Gem21

unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
Sign in to start chatting

35

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Fortnite better than Pubg

gulgengaming avatar

gulgengaming

April 18, 2020 at 07:00 PM


Fortnite'ı pubg'den daha iyi düşünüyorum.Fortnite bina inşa ediyoruz ve farklı oyun modları oynuyoruz en sevdiğim oyun modu End Game! Fortnite'ı seviyorum! Teşekkürler Epic Games!
SypherPX avatar

SypherPX

April 18, 2020 at 07:02 PM

nononononnononoonononoonononononono NO
gulgengaming avatar

gulgengaming

April 18, 2020 at 07:04 PM

I think Fortnite better than Pubg.Because we build building and play different game mods.My favorite game mode is End Game.I like Fortnite.Thank you Epic Games!☺
Ninja5656xX avatar

Ninja5656xX

April 18, 2020 at 07:11 PM

Fortnite is toooooooo sweaty :( i cant play
kitty_faust avatar

kitty_faust

April 18, 2020 at 07:55 PM

both are cancer imo
RJC_ avatar

RJC_

April 18, 2020 at 08:13 PM

no its not bruh
manece123 avatar

manece123

April 18, 2020 at 08:18 PM

Fn is way better than pubg
gulgengaming avatar

gulgengaming

April 18, 2020 at 08:39 PM

its my think

riew avatar

riew

April 19, 2020 at 02:41 PM

both are bad

TeBatRauFa avatar

TeBatRauFa

April 19, 2020 at 02:45 PM

Nah fam why you lie.
ekenerbaba avatar

ekenerbaba

April 19, 2020 at 03:22 PM

bence ikisede süper oyunlar am fornite daha iyi grafiklere sahip
emag_gamer avatar

emag_gamer

April 19, 2020 at 08:00 PM

pubg better fortnite = kids
topchik4 avatar

topchik4

April 19, 2020 at 08:15 PM

класная игра топ просто топ
Beetle8008 avatar

Beetle8008

April 19, 2020 at 09:49 PM

fortnite da best
tdqki avatar

tdqki

April 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM

fortnite is better than pubg

tdqki avatar

tdqki

April 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM

i love fortnite
tdqki avatar

tdqki

April 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM

i love gamehag too

tdqki avatar

tdqki

April 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM

i already earned 2000 vbucks
arturk2 avatar

arturk2

April 20, 2020 at 07:51 AM

fortnite isnt better than pubg
brgi12 avatar

brgi12

April 20, 2020 at 08:37 PM

Fortnite is better
brgi12 avatar

brgi12

April 20, 2020 at 08:37 PM

Fortnite is the best game in the world.
brgi12 avatar

brgi12

April 20, 2020 at 08:38 PM

Henlooooos
pik_pek avatar

pik_pek

April 20, 2020 at 09:03 PM

pubg is better in my opinion
Robotx75 avatar

Robotx75

April 20, 2020 at 09:04 PM

minecraft is the best
G1orjoe avatar

G1orjoe

April 20, 2020 at 09:30 PM

Literally any game is better then fortnite i don't care what it is it's 20x better then fortnite
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy