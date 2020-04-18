xyrhuz_talao

Sacrifice i just a new a game on roblox so how the works is there twelve people in a house and in the center of the has door through the basement so each 20 secondes the game launches a challenge that everyone will be involed so if someone wins that will be called the king so the king will pick 2 players to compete down the basement each challenge at basement is so random one the players have been chosen they will be teleported into the basement and the survivor will be the one will go up again and the dead player will go to a lobby that he can spectate all the player... thats it hope youy like it