unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
xyrhuz_talao

April 18, 2020 at 06:13 PM

Sacrifice i just a new a game on roblox so how the works is there twelve people in a house and in the center of the has door through the basement so each 20 secondes the game launches a challenge that everyone will be involed so if someone wins that will be called the king so the king will pick 2 players to compete down the basement each challenge at basement is so random one the players have been chosen they will be teleported into the basement and the survivor will be the one will go up again and the dead player will go to a lobby that he can spectate all the player... thats it hope youy like it
