What would you buy Robux or Minecraft?

ZmrzlinamUwU I think I would buy Minecraft

sarahh1oo robux for sure

han205 I'd probably prefer robux as there are many things you can do with robux rather than buying a singular game. Sure, minecraft is good, however you're just buying the game. If you wish not to play just the regular minecraft, you need to buy packs for different terrains, mobs, ect. And yes, that is kind of similar to robux but you are able to fully customise your avatar, adding hats, backpacks, axe's, and animals. Aswell with robux, you are allowed to get access a wider variety of games on roblox's platform. Minecraft may be cheaper to buy but I think robux are more worthwhile in my opinion.

ShadowFurryX About the comment above, there are 2 different options which are JAVA or BEDROCK. You may go with java and everything is free there.

kai_not_taylor I mean honestly, I'd play minecraft but robux does sound nice.

AnToXDxd id buy robux because u can get minecraft for free through Tlauncher

M1thical I would buy minecraft because there are sites to get robux without money, like gamehag

wowcracy idk you can easliy priate minecraft but roblox is online so you cant just hack it to give you 40q robux or something like that and minecraft not a lot of fun when your by yourself + roblox has more games so i would pick robux

Hannah6290 I would by robux because minecraft is just a singular game and roblux has so many games and it is fairly cheaper than Minecraft

robl_mart Es domāju robux, jo ar tiem var iegādāties spēles, spēles caurlaidi un apģērbu.

Armelovec Minecraft is better because it is better.





lakti29 I would buy the robux cuz I already got minecraft (editors note : minecraft is sort of like roblox, because the servers are just like games in roblox other than the fact that there is no universal currency other than real life money to buy different in game currencies depending on the server).

SheriffC infinite robux

CafeDog I think minecraft is better

Lukadonkick Minecraft

huzaiman_bin_hissham_student hi how to get inf robux ?

huzaiman_bin_hissham_student is this a scam

1fdxd minecraft ofc

yiit_murat ı choose robux ofc

hurt_topaz I will buy robux bc its fun to use itt!

Selootr I'll buy robux. You can play minecraft free if you download sklauncher. And spending robux is fun. You can buy gamepasses,customize your avatar, do giveaways.