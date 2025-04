What map is you better

HGT_PERKE69 Dust or inferno

Efegulbeyaz05 Dust 2 and cache good maps in CSGO

Alegzcast I like dust 2 more than interno. inferno is for snipers only, almost

hilmi1232 bence en iyi dust 2 ve mirage

MisterosMasks Mirage is my favourite map

Spieletrend mirage is the best

MAF14322 Probably mirage and overpass for me, really comfortable on the CT side of Overpass and on both sides of Mirage

riew overpass is best

Enkalus1 dust of qrq

Dark_God16 dust and nuke

greatmaCter I am good at mirage

sture42069 mirage or inferno

Dunnow Dust 2 is my best map imo