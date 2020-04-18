Game Suggestion

Anyone who plays and loves roblox i want some new and fun games to play so if anyone knows a game they write its name in the replies
my favourite games are build a boat
hi i am sameed i would suggest rocitizen in roblox for u to play.
i play rocitizens for more than 3 hours
Blood and iron is def a good game, its a napoleonic war simulator type thing. Two teams, you choose classes and you battle for 10 minutes. On death you become a spectator, so only one life. Cant heal, and getting kills is satisfying.
Also play RoVille if you like life simulators. You work, can build a house and open businesses.
Bloxburg is also like that, but its unfinished.
well thanks for the suggestion