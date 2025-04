The Deagle is broken. Valve pls fix

btrglm Valve really f'd us over didnt they

MisterosMasks It's fixed now. It was very broken,idk what was going through their head.

MAF14322 Its fixed ****. It wasnt even that bad tbh, jumping deagle really isnt a viable strategy

CallMeBoltTrading bro it got buffed form jumped deag

CallMeBoltTrading never mnind it got nerfed lol

CallMeBoltTrading i mean i did abuse the gun at that point lol

mo_fengze bro they nerfed it 2 days ago man ***





spncc Its fixed. Now its much betterç

hagg4 Now Deagle is fixed jump accuracy