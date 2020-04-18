Rain

Gem16

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
Build a boat

Goku12012003 avatar

Goku12012003

April 18, 2020 at 01:44 PM

Needs a lot of updates cause I have finished everything
HitNRun avatar

HitNRun

April 18, 2020 at 01:54 PM

i made a museum in this game

HitNRun avatar

HitNRun

April 18, 2020 at 01:55 PM

I also made a boat to kil my friend
HitNRun avatar

HitNRun

April 18, 2020 at 01:56 PM

He just burst

HitNRun avatar

HitNRun

April 18, 2020 at 01:56 PM

i also trade
HitNRun avatar

HitNRun

April 18, 2020 at 01:56 PM

i like trading.. this game has alot of bugs
Goku12012003 avatar

Goku12012003

April 18, 2020 at 02:02 PM

True
Mostafa770 avatar

Mostafa770

April 18, 2020 at 02:55 PM

ITS A GOOD GAME BUT ITS HARD TO BUILD ON PHONES
Mostafa770 avatar

Mostafa770

April 18, 2020 at 02:55 PM

uzairabdullahkiani avatar

uzairabdullahkiani

April 18, 2020 at 03:09 PM

yeah hard to build on phones
uzairabdullahkiani avatar

uzairabdullahkiani

April 18, 2020 at 03:09 PM

i play on my laptop its a real fun game if you ask me
uzairabdullahkiani avatar

uzairabdullahkiani

April 18, 2020 at 03:10 PM

people use their creativity to build boats and flying boats and stuff
Beastking5 avatar

Beastking5

April 22, 2020 at 08:03 AM

What is the cheapest boat that goes to the end?
Beastking5 avatar

Beastking5

April 22, 2020 at 08:04 AM

And how to make it

ZoiderMax avatar

ZoiderMax

April 22, 2020 at 08:15 AM

The game is good and i like it

DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:19 AM

I like the game, its a nice game play (:
DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:20 AM

Its more good if we dont have to buy like we already have all of the block and then we create.

song108boyback avatar

song108boyback

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

ITS A GOOD GAME BUT ITS HARD TO BUILD ON PHONES
DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

Its more fun to play

DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

Like nice nive
DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

Like Building
song108boyback avatar

song108boyback

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

DDevil12 avatar

DDevil12

April 22, 2020 at 08:21 AM

Amir819389 avatar

Amir819389

April 22, 2020 at 10:16 AM

i love this game but it need a friend with good boat lol
