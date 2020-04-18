Needs a lot of updates cause I have finished everything
i made a museum in this game
I also made a boat to kil my friend
i like trading.. this game has alot of bugs
ITS A GOOD GAME BUT ITS HARD TO BUILD ON PHONES
yeah hard to build on phones
i play on my laptop its a real fun game if you ask me
people use their creativity to build boats and flying boats and stuff
What is the cheapest boat that goes to the end?
The game is good and i like it
I like the game, its a nice game play (:
Its more good if we dont have to buy like we already have all of the block and then we create.
i love this game but it need a friend with good boat lol