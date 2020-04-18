Valorant or CS:GO

i do hope that valorant is good so that it live up to all the hype in the community. Until then I still like CSGO. It has completly changed the way i see games. It has chaged gaming forever. So i will still support CSGO. Valve has always lived up ti its name and I think it is good to have a bit o f challenge. I am sure Valve has a few tricks up its sleeves.
Valorant stole from CS a bunch of stuff and is getting popular because it's new.
valorant will attrack a lot of ppl at first and then die down after ppl realise their anti-cheat client is as bad as vac
Really? Valorant can not compare near cs. Its just a kiddie game
Valorant is for casual gamers who like to pick up a new game cause its easy whereas CSGO is for the hardcore gamers who like competitive grinding games that has way too many skills to master. Valorant is good for the CSGO community as we are getting new updates so frequently now.
There's a video about how downloading Valorant can compromise your computer, so I think I'll stick with CSGO for now.
Valorant is different.
Valorant has no set recoil, and its random, it also has abilities.
CS:GO has a set recoil, and has no abilities, and is more tactical.
It depends on your preference