Rain

Gem5

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valorant or CS:GO

cv_lian avatar

cv_lian

April 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM

Which one?
aaryan2811 avatar

aaryan2811

April 18, 2020 at 01:50 PM

i do hope that valorant is good so that it live up to all the hype in the community. Until then I still like CSGO. It has completly changed the way i see games. It has chaged gaming forever. So i will still support CSGO. Valve has always lived up ti its name and I think it is good to have a bit o f challenge. I am sure Valve has a few tricks up its sleeves.
MisterosMasks avatar

MisterosMasks

April 18, 2020 at 07:40 PM

Valorant stole from CS a bunch of stuff and is getting popular because it's new.
Sunz18 avatar

Sunz18

April 18, 2020 at 07:47 PM

I still like thw old CS.
mo_fengze avatar

mo_fengze

April 20, 2020 at 11:02 AM

valorant will attrack a lot of ppl at first and then die down after ppl realise their anti-cheat client is as bad as vac
spncc avatar

spncc

April 20, 2020 at 03:44 PM

Really? Valorant can not compare near cs. Its just a kiddie game
WhyAreYouHere avatar

WhyAreYouHere

April 20, 2020 at 06:16 PM

Valorant is for casual gamers who like to pick up a new game cause its easy whereas CSGO is for the hardcore gamers who like competitive grinding games that has way too many skills to master. Valorant is good for the CSGO community as we are getting new updates so frequently now.
Ausenas avatar

Ausenas

April 20, 2020 at 07:33 PM

There's a video about how downloading Valorant can compromise your computer, so I think I'll stick with CSGO for now.
martin95362 avatar

martin95362

April 20, 2020 at 07:45 PM

CS:GO is better
martin95362 avatar

martin95362

April 20, 2020 at 07:46 PM

cs"go is best

Greatma3ter avatar

Greatma3ter

April 20, 2020 at 08:50 PM

cs go is much better
segal_levani avatar

segal_levani

April 20, 2020 at 09:02 PM

csgo

Funtastix avatar

Funtastix

July 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM

Hey guys! Do you wanna earn money online? Check this awesome video.
https://shrinke.me/KHNY2
Jalexz avatar

Jalexz

July 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM

Csgo
double_u1 avatar

double_u1

July 22, 2021 at 01:46 PM

Valorant is different.
Valorant has no set recoil, and its random, it also has abilities.
CS:GO has a set recoil, and has no abilities, and is more tactical.
It depends on your preference
Tim96 avatar

Tim96

July 22, 2021 at 05:55 PM

CSGO for sure
DangNTT avatar

DangNTT

July 23, 2021 at 06:14 AM

CSGO imo for sure
arjun_ak47 avatar

arjun_ak47

July 24, 2021 at 07:09 PM

Ofc valorant
Skorkhina avatar

Skorkhina

July 24, 2021 at 08:42 PM

CSGO more fun.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Valorant or CS:GO - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag