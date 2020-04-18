Valorant or CS:GO

cv_lian Which one?

aaryan2811 i do hope that valorant is good so that it live up to all the hype in the community. Until then I still like CSGO. It has completly changed the way i see games. It has chaged gaming forever. So i will still support CSGO. Valve has always lived up ti its name and I think it is good to have a bit o f challenge. I am sure Valve has a few tricks up its sleeves.

MisterosMasks Valorant stole from CS a bunch of stuff and is getting popular because it's new.

Sunz18 I still like thw old CS.

mo_fengze valorant will attrack a lot of ppl at first and then die down after ppl realise their anti-cheat client is as bad as vac

spncc Really? Valorant can not compare near cs. Its just a kiddie game

WhyAreYouHere Valorant is for casual gamers who like to pick up a new game cause its easy whereas CSGO is for the hardcore gamers who like competitive grinding games that has way too many skills to master. Valorant is good for the CSGO community as we are getting new updates so frequently now.

Ausenas There's a video about how downloading Valorant can compromise your computer, so I think I'll stick with CSGO for now.

martin95362 CS:GO is better



martin95362 cs"go is best





Greatma3ter cs go is much better

segal_levani csgo





Jalexz Csgo

double_u1 Valorant is different.

Valorant has no set recoil, and its random, it also has abilities.

CS:GO has a set recoil, and has no abilities, and is more tactical.

It depends on your preference

Tim96 CSGO for sure

DangNTT CSGO imo for sure

arjun_ak47 Ofc valorant