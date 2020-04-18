Is it hard to get lvl 30

tuhy21 I cant reach level 30 i play as much i can,im wining and i do misions but i cant reach it

Kurarensu It will take you 1-2 week if you always play



ekhynacea its hard to get lvl 7 yasuo

yaboirazvan just keep winning once a day and get the quest for win a game

wawatronics just be patient, and why you need to stress about to reach lvl 30, learn and have fun

wawatronics you will sooner or later reach lvl30 and join the saltiest and darker side in lol (RANKED)

SmihajloS No iz eill take about a month

handsomeSans222 it is hard if you don't have a good team (aka friends) cuz most of the time the team you will get will be trash and enemy team will be a guild trying to grind level/ranks.why do you get trash team? cuz even tho you claim jung the person that claimed mid will most likely go somewhere else and you will have to defend mid with a jung hero

DENO97 Not really, it was during first seasons, now they halved the exp

Auslass It's about the journey, not the destination. But, in fact, now it is easier than ever to reach level 30. Just have some patience and enjoy the game

vadaszcsoki It's not that hard

vadaszcsoki You can get lvl 30 in a week if you grind it

vadaszcsoki But even if you dont, you can still get lvl30 pretty easily

Gollum3221 It kinda is you have to play a lot of games but u get a lot of champs when u get to lvl 30





FORZEON zamanla sabırlı ol

zwee2 it is a little difficult but no where as difficult as it was in the early seasons

bxconnrr it is a tough grind, but in my opinion if you find a friend you like playing with and you synergise well, for example bot lane duo, then the time will fly by.

Iceberg92 not at all if you like the game

Iceberg92 having fun is the key to pass time, and more than that you need to get some game mechanics

LordDodel it is a little difficult

ekhynacea Acttualy for get lvl 30 during max 1 mounth ,play on bots ,its fast and ez

mythicreature yeah leveling up takes time but when you're having fun you wouldn't notice

trolzing you can use some xp reinforcement if you want to be fast

STRONGHOLD31 its hard to get lvl 7 yasuo zzzz