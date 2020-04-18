Is it hard to get lvl 30

I cant reach level 30 i play as much i can,im wining and i do misions but i cant reach it
It will take you 1-2 week if you always play
its hard to get lvl 7 yasuo
just keep winning once a day and get the quest for win a game
just be patient, and why you need to stress about to reach lvl 30, learn and have fun
you will sooner or later reach lvl30 and join the saltiest and darker side in lol (RANKED)
No iz eill take about a month
it is hard if you don't have a good team (aka friends) cuz most of the time the team you will get will be trash and enemy team will be a guild trying to grind level/ranks.why do you get trash team? cuz even tho you claim jung the person that claimed mid will most likely go somewhere else and you will have to defend mid with a jung hero
Not really, it was during first seasons, now they halved the exp
It's about the journey, not the destination. But, in fact, now it is easier than ever to reach level 30. Just have some patience and enjoy the game
You can get lvl 30 in a week if you grind it
But even if you dont, you can still get lvl30 pretty easily
It kinda is you have to play a lot of games but u get a lot of champs when u get to lvl 30
it is a little difficult but no where as difficult as it was in the early seasons
it is a tough grind, but in my opinion if you find a friend you like playing with and you synergise well, for example bot lane duo, then the time will fly by.
not at all if you like the game
having fun is the key to pass time, and more than that you need to get some game mechanics
Acttualy for get lvl 30 during max 1 mounth ,play on bots ,its fast and ez
yeah leveling up takes time but when you're having fun you wouldn't notice
you can use some xp reinforcement if you want to be fast
its hard to get lvl 7 yasuo zzzz
not really. you can buy a xp boost