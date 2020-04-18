huliernasgera
Is it hard to get lvl 30

tuhy21 avatar

tuhy21

April 18, 2020 at 04:16 AM

I cant reach level 30 i play as much i can,im wining and i do misions but i cant reach it
Kurarensu avatar

Kurarensu

April 19, 2020 at 09:41 AM

It will take you 1-2 week if you always play
ekhynacea avatar

ekhynacea

April 19, 2020 at 05:17 PM

its hard to get lvl 7 yasuo
yaboirazvan avatar

yaboirazvan

April 19, 2020 at 09:33 PM

just keep winning once a day and get the quest for win a game
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 20, 2020 at 04:32 AM

just be patient, and why you need to stress about to reach lvl 30, learn and have fun
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 20, 2020 at 04:33 AM

you will sooner or later reach lvl30 and join the saltiest and darker side in lol (RANKED)
SmihajloS avatar

SmihajloS

April 20, 2020 at 08:28 PM

No iz eill take about a month
handsomeSans222 avatar

handsomeSans222

April 23, 2020 at 08:19 PM

it is hard if you don't have a good team (aka friends) cuz most of the time the team you will get will be trash and enemy team will be a guild trying to grind level/ranks.why do you get trash team? cuz even tho you claim jung the person that claimed mid will most likely go somewhere else and you will have to defend mid with a jung hero
DENO97 avatar

DENO97

April 23, 2020 at 08:28 PM

Not really, it was during first seasons, now they halved the exp
Auslass avatar

Auslass

April 23, 2020 at 11:18 PM

It's about the journey, not the destination. But, in fact, now it is easier than ever to reach level 30. Just have some patience and enjoy the game
vadaszcsoki avatar

vadaszcsoki

April 24, 2020 at 01:44 AM

It's not that hard
vadaszcsoki avatar

vadaszcsoki

April 24, 2020 at 01:44 AM

You can get lvl 30 in a week if you grind it
vadaszcsoki avatar

vadaszcsoki

April 24, 2020 at 01:45 AM

But even if you dont, you can still get lvl30 pretty easily
Gollum3221 avatar

Gollum3221

April 24, 2020 at 01:45 AM

It kinda is you have to play a lot of games but u get a lot of champs when u get to lvl 30

FORZEON avatar

FORZEON

April 24, 2020 at 07:48 PM

zamanla sabırlı ol
zwee2 avatar

zwee2

April 24, 2020 at 10:12 PM

it is a little difficult but no where as difficult as it was in the early seasons
bxconnrr avatar

bxconnrr

April 25, 2020 at 02:32 AM

it is a tough grind, but in my opinion if you find a friend you like playing with and you synergise well, for example bot lane duo, then the time will fly by.
Iceberg92 avatar

Iceberg92

April 25, 2020 at 05:25 AM

not at all if you like the game
Iceberg92 avatar

Iceberg92

April 25, 2020 at 05:26 AM

having fun is the key to pass time, and more than that you need to get some game mechanics
LordDodel avatar

LordDodel

April 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM

it is a little difficult
ekhynacea avatar

ekhynacea

April 26, 2020 at 03:16 AM

Acttualy for get lvl 30 during max 1 mounth ,play on bots ,its fast and ez
mythicreature avatar

mythicreature

April 26, 2020 at 03:48 AM

yeah leveling up takes time but when you're having fun you wouldn't notice
trolzing avatar

trolzing

April 26, 2020 at 06:33 AM

you can use some xp reinforcement if you want to be fast
STRONGHOLD31 avatar

STRONGHOLD31

April 26, 2020 at 02:31 PM

its hard to get lvl 7 yasuo zzzz
danemanuel_vasii avatar

danemanuel_vasii

April 26, 2020 at 07:52 PM

not really. you can buy a xp boost
