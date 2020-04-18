huliernasgera
Rain

Gem36

unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
Back to Roblox

Tycoons or obbys?

Jackboy495 avatar

Jackboy495

April 18, 2020 at 01:22 AM

Which do you like better Obby's or Tycoon's? mine is a tycoon Because it takes more longer and its fun!
Cojo365 avatar

Cojo365

April 18, 2020 at 01:49 AM

my opinion is tycoon's
usamaasif1 avatar

usamaasif1

April 18, 2020 at 01:49 AM

tycoon is best

beast26 avatar

beast26

April 18, 2020 at 01:58 AM

I gotta say,tycoons.
MRPENNYMISER avatar

MRPENNYMISER

April 18, 2020 at 02:01 AM

obby obby obby obby
alimm123 avatar

alimm123

April 18, 2020 at 02:12 AM

it depends on what your into
Mostafa770 avatar

Mostafa770

April 18, 2020 at 03:06 AM

i say obby because tycoon all what you do is just collecting some mone to build more things but obbys have different stages and that makes it more fun and if like easy obbys there are easy obbys but if you like hard ones you can also fint hard obbys:thumbsup::thumbsup::smiley:
Jackboy495 avatar

Jackboy495

April 18, 2020 at 03:07 AM

I actually like both but i like tycoon's more

2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 18, 2020 at 07:54 AM

Obvy for me, tycoon's just ok, 'cause I feel that you have more stuff to do in an obby, whilst in tycoons you're just waiting and pressing an 'upgrade bla bla bla' button once and awhile. It's a concept though.
