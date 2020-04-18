Tycoons or obbys?

Which do you like better Obby's or Tycoon's? mine is a tycoon Because it takes more longer and its fun!
it depends on what your into
i say obby because tycoon all what you do is just collecting some mone to build more things but obbys have different stages and that makes it more fun and if like easy obbys there are easy obbys but if you like hard ones you can also fint hard obbys:thumbsup::thumbsup::smiley:
I actually like both but i like tycoon's more
Obvy for me, tycoon's just ok, 'cause I feel that you have more stuff to do in an obby, whilst in tycoons you're just waiting and pressing an 'upgrade bla bla bla' button once and awhile. It's a concept though.