Tycoons or obbys?

Jackboy495 Which do you like better Obby's or Tycoon's? mine is a tycoon Because it takes more longer and its fun!

Cojo365 my opinion is tycoon's

usamaasif1 tycoon is best





beast26 I gotta say,tycoons.

MRPENNYMISER obby obby obby obby

alimm123 it depends on what your into

Mostafa770 i say obby because tycoon all what you do is just collecting some mone to build more things but obbys have different stages and that makes it more fun and if like easy obbys there are easy obbys but if you like hard ones you can also fint hard obbys:thumbsup::thumbsup::smiley:

Jackboy495 I actually like both but i like tycoon's more



