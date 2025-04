Explain it to me and if you have time teach me how to get unbanned from this game I exploited :P

emmm.... pls can you help me that to give me 25 robux and I can buy my dream game the bloxburg thx

GoldGamer132

sorry buddy but I can't I don't have enough sg right now. but to help you level up faster you should avoid spamming including at the free XP threads cause you'll lose a lot of XP and get to lower level also report the spammers comments to get soul gems and buy Robux 1 report is 1 sg (hope this helps)