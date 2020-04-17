Do you buy robux directly or from the robux chest?

If you buy the chest: how often do you win a decent amount?
i got the chest a few times and most of it was just 1,2,5, or 10 robux each time its not worth it.
im here just to get lvl up:cowboy:
ikr chest is not worth it, I'm sticking to buying Robux directly and avoiding the guessing game
I will buy how much i want but i wont get chest
So there is nothing good about the chest you just earn a few robux
yeah chest isnt very good i opened 2 and i got 1 robux and 5 robux out of it but with all the soul gems i spent on that chest i could've bought 75 robux
Well it depend on your luck i guess
buy direct robux and dont get a chest because its not worth it also it is very low percent if you got more that you paid from soul gems.:neutral_face::neutral_face::neutral_face::neutral_face:
tip u get more from roux chest
I don't know what is happening. I didn't read anything. Ok.
I buy robux directly because chests scam everyone alltimes so it's better to buy directly
I buy robux directly because chests scam everyone alltimes so it's better to buy directly
ikr chest is not worth it, I'm sticking to buying Robux directly and avoiding the guessing game
hello guys i am here to spam
don't buy chest it never worth than buy direct
I accidentally buyed the robux chest and all I got was 2 robux :sob: lol
I think its better to buy robux directly instead of robux chests, it's cheaper instead of spending over 300 gems for just 2-10 robux, its hard to win big amounts from chests