Do you buy robux directly or from the robux chest?

Guyofthewise If you buy the chest: how often do you win a decent amount?

supperbubba87 i got the chest a few times and most of it was just 1,2,5, or 10 robux each time its not worth it.

GoldGamer132 ikr chest is not worth it, I'm sticking to buying Robux directly and avoiding the guessing game

Amir819389 I will buy how much i want but i wont get chest

TheBloodyMando So there is nothing good about the chest you just earn a few robux

coolsholl yeah chest isnt very good i opened 2 and i got 1 robux and 5 robux out of it but with all the soul gems i spent on that chest i could've bought 75 robux

Booca_ Well it depend on your luck i guess

dodo46331 buy direct robux and dont get a chest because its not worth it also it is very low percent if you got more that you paid from soul gems.:neutral_face::neutral_face::neutral_face::neutral_face:

Killyoyoman tip u get more from roux chest

WhiteShadow01 I buy robux directly because chests scam everyone alltimes so it's better to buy directly

animetedminh don't buy chest it never worth than buy direct

Guest30481 I accidentally buyed the robux chest and all I got was 2 robux :sob: lol