Do you buy robux directly or from the robux chest?

Guyofthewise avatar

Guyofthewise

April 17, 2020 at 11:41 PM

If you buy the chest: how often do you win a decent amount?
supperbubba87 avatar

supperbubba87

April 17, 2020 at 11:43 PM

i got the chest a few times and most of it was just 1,2,5, or 10 robux each time its not worth it.
eimanteee avatar

eimanteee

April 17, 2020 at 11:45 PM

im here just to get lvl up:cowboy:
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 11:56 PM

ikr chest is not worth it, I'm sticking to buying Robux directly and avoiding the guessing game
Amir819389 avatar

Amir819389

April 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM

I will buy how much i want but i wont get chest
TheBloodyMando avatar

TheBloodyMando

April 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM

So there is nothing good about the chest you just earn a few robux
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 18, 2020 at 12:11 AM

yeah chest isnt very good i opened 2 and i got 1 robux and 5 robux out of it but with all the soul gems i spent on that chest i could've bought 75 robux
ashleyxapple avatar

ashleyxapple

April 18, 2020 at 03:33 AM

i dont know
Booca_ avatar

Booca_

April 18, 2020 at 05:06 AM

Well it depend on your luck i guess
dodo46331 avatar

dodo46331

April 18, 2020 at 05:55 AM

buy direct robux and dont get a chest because its not worth it also it is very low percent if you got more that you paid from soul gems.:neutral_face::neutral_face::neutral_face::neutral_face:
Killyoyoman avatar

Killyoyoman

April 18, 2020 at 05:58 AM

tip u get more from roux chest
vlorei avatar

vlorei

April 18, 2020 at 06:14 AM

I don't know what is happening. I didn't read anything. Ok.
WhiteShadow01 avatar

WhiteShadow01

April 18, 2020 at 06:39 AM

I buy robux directly because chests scam everyone alltimes so it's better to buy directly
EdwardGamerIT avatar

EdwardGamerIT

April 18, 2020 at 06:40 AM

EdwardGamerIT avatar

EdwardGamerIT

April 18, 2020 at 06:40 AM

45Dolaz avatar

45Dolaz

April 18, 2020 at 06:45 AM

hello guys i am here to spam
animetedminh avatar

animetedminh

April 18, 2020 at 07:07 AM

don't buy chest it never worth than buy direct
Guest30481 avatar

Guest30481

April 18, 2020 at 11:15 AM

I accidentally buyed the robux chest and all I got was 2 robux :sob: lol
Tam01 avatar

Tam01

April 18, 2020 at 04:14 PM

I think its better to buy robux directly instead of robux chests, it's cheaper instead of spending over 300 gems for just 2-10 robux, its hard to win big amounts from chests
