Is fortnite fun

Well this post has literally no fucking reason
.... no idea what to say ...
Depends, if you don't easily rage it can be fun.
yesyesyesyesyesvvyesyesyesyesyesyesvvyes
yesyesyesyesyesvvyesyesyesyesyesyesvvyesyesyesyesyesyesvvyes
ı try to be level three so ı saying bla bla
fortnite is the best battle royle game
i am not good at fortnite
reason is that my wifi is slow as ****
anyways like on a scale of 1-10
how good would u say u are
its because u dont know how to play well
that is y u say it isnt good
and kdj i am experiencing the same thing