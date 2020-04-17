Is fortnite fun

Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem177
taj howe
taj howe
Gem941
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem50
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem30
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem8
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem54
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
wikeprogress08
wikeprogress08
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem45
wikeprogress08
wikeprogress08
Gem30
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem2
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem1,224
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,093
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem490
Happy Boy
Happy Boy
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Rain

Gem28

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Is fortnite fun

angshu_pubg avatar

angshu_pubg

April 17, 2020 at 11:34 PM

Well this post has literally no fucking reason
eimanteee avatar

eimanteee

April 17, 2020 at 11:40 PM

.... no idea what to say ...

HyperionExodus avatar

HyperionExodus

April 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM

Why tf is this a post
ChestRefill avatar

ChestRefill

April 17, 2020 at 11:58 PM

Depends, if you don't easily rage it can be fun.
Expggaming avatar

Expggaming

April 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM

yesyesyesyesyesvvyes
Expggaming avatar

Expggaming

April 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM

yesyesyesyesyesvvyesyesyesyesyesyesvvyes
Expggaming avatar

Expggaming

April 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM

yesyesyesyesyesvvyesyesyesyesyesyesvvyesyesyesyesyesyesvvyes
egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:21 AM

ı try to be level three so ı saying bla bla
egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:21 AM

ı love fortnite


egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:22 AM

like fortnite

egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:22 AM

fortnite is the best battle royle game
egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:22 AM

yey ı became level two
egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:23 AM

there is one level
egemen_aslan avatar

egemen_aslan

April 18, 2020 at 01:23 AM

ı love fortnite
Kxng_KDJ avatar

Kxng_KDJ

April 18, 2020 at 01:38 AM

i am not good at fortnite

Kxng_KDJ avatar

Kxng_KDJ

April 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

reason is that my wifi is slow as ****
Kxng_KDJ avatar

Kxng_KDJ

April 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

anyways like on a scale of 1-10
Kxng_KDJ avatar

Kxng_KDJ

April 18, 2020 at 01:39 AM

i am a 2 or 3
Kxng_KDJ avatar

Kxng_KDJ

April 18, 2020 at 01:40 AM

what abt u guys

Kxng_KDJ avatar

Kxng_KDJ

April 18, 2020 at 01:40 AM

how good would u say u are
beast26 avatar

beast26

April 18, 2020 at 01:42 AM

no,fortnite is not fun
BossHentai avatar

BossHentai

April 18, 2020 at 01:50 AM

fortnite is fun
BossHentai avatar

BossHentai

April 18, 2020 at 01:50 AM

its because u dont know how to play well
BossHentai avatar

BossHentai

April 18, 2020 at 01:50 AM

that is y u say it isnt good
BossHentai avatar

BossHentai

April 18, 2020 at 01:51 AM

and kdj i am experiencing the same thing

12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is fortnite fun - Fortnite Forum on Gamehag