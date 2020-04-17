Rain

AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
Easiest way to get robux

GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 10:48 PM

ok for me the easiest way is the most expensive way so I recommend buying premium and making clothes and publishing them if you do this you get Robux and get to earn more if you create clothing and if you cant create clothing your on mobile or you just don't want to then just buy it without premium
emperor_ace avatar

emperor_ace

April 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM

use this website called https://getrobux.gg/earnrobux
emperor_ace avatar

emperor_ace

April 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM

i got 20 robux from here
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 11:02 PM

oh cool dude thx for the website
supperbubba87 avatar

supperbubba87

April 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM

is that a scam site?
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 11:40 PM

no, it's similar to this one it's not that easy to get Robux you have to wait until you earn at least 5 points which are equal to 5 Robux and you either get it by completing offers sort of like quests or by redeeming daily Robux you unlock daily Robux by completing 1 offer for 1 daily Robux 3 for 5 and 5 offers for seven daily Robux if you complete 5 exact you get 13 Robux every day, but don't think it's easy cause you still need to complete the offers playing games and stuff and some of them are hard to complete but it's worth it if you get Robux right?
Amir819389 avatar

Amir819389

April 18, 2020 at 12:05 AM

This app is good for getting robux just login everyday to get 5 soul
boran_efe avatar

boran_efe

April 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM

buy it lol

boran_efe avatar

boran_efe

April 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM

idk man

TheBloodyMando avatar

TheBloodyMando

April 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM

RBXSTACKS.com I earned a few and to get it you need to join there group
