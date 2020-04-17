is this game good ?

i think this game is still good.
yes it is still a good game
maybe it is, maybe it isn't. let's ask the witch
If you love mmorpgs and you played the old Neverwinter games,you should definitely try it,plus it is free
its pretty confusiing at the start buy you have to get used to it
oy etmem böyle rezaket yok
I think it is good if you play it with your friends.
but why is it called NEVER WINTER like does it never winter there
Played for about six months a while back. It's... really underwhelming. That's the best way to put it. Nothing stands out about it. It's D&D. It's in the same universe as Baulder's Gate and a bunch of other D&D related games. That's about all it has going for it. It's really just very, very plain. Nothing special and it gets boring very quickly.
I used to play this game a lot but after a certain point it got pretty hard and i had to grind a lot to advance so i just gave up
I think it is acceptable on the off chance that you play it with your companions
Its old game but still has something to do for
yeah its very good game for me you should try it
combat is kinda clunky and its kinda pay to win :/
i dont like this commend for you
it's good if you have friends to play with and like mmorpgs
yeah so good and better good thing is you got paid :100: