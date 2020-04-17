is this game good ?

gamehag7894 tell me ..

Troyboy09 Its good

Masnor i think this game is still good.

joshua_bkim yes it is still a good game

R3B0RN maybe it is, maybe it isn't. let's ask the witch

akelasok2000 If you love mmorpgs and you played the old Neverwinter games,you should definitely try it,plus it is free

Desert243 its pretty confusiing at the start buy you have to get used to it

wweqs I think it is good if you play it with your friends.

kingzack234 but why is it called NEVER WINTER like does it never winter there

darxide23 Played for about six months a while back. It's... really underwhelming. That's the best way to put it. Nothing stands out about it. It's D&D. It's in the same universe as Baulder's Gate and a bunch of other D&D related games. That's about all it has going for it. It's really just very, very plain. Nothing special and it gets boring very quickly.



Titaniumdenight I used to play this game a lot but after a certain point it got pretty hard and i had to grind a lot to advance so i just gave up

wArlOrd_27 I think it is acceptable on the off chance that you play it with your companions

SaulboyzLTU if u like mmo games

leglaxier Its old game but still has something to do for

Nanor48exe yeah its very good game for me you should try it

djebby combat is kinda clunky and its kinda pay to win :/

aditksaini1572 I am downloading it.

heavenlydevil1 i dont like this commend for you

KrumplisPisti I like this game

CrazyKingdra it's good if you have friends to play with and like mmorpgs





RaZzA111 yep its rly good game ;D