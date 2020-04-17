fnogaj
Back to Neverwinter

is this game good ?

gamehag7894 avatar

gamehag7894

April 17, 2020 at 09:59 PM

tell me ..
Troyboy09 avatar

Troyboy09

May 14, 2020 at 12:59 AM

Its good
Masnor avatar

Masnor

May 16, 2020 at 12:20 AM

i think this game is still good.
joshua_bkim avatar

joshua_bkim

May 16, 2020 at 08:10 PM

yes it is still a good game
R3B0RN avatar

R3B0RN

May 18, 2020 at 01:10 PM

maybe it is, maybe it isn't. let's ask the witch
akelasok2000 avatar

akelasok2000

May 20, 2020 at 07:12 PM

If you love mmorpgs and you played the old Neverwinter games,you should definitely try it,plus it is free
Desert243 avatar

Desert243

May 22, 2020 at 10:47 AM

its pretty confusiing at the start buy you have to get used to it
elberTR6226 avatar

elberTR6226

May 22, 2020 at 06:15 PM

oy etmem böyle rezaket yok
wweqs avatar

wweqs

May 22, 2020 at 06:56 PM

I think it is good if you play it with your friends.
kingzack234 avatar

kingzack234

May 25, 2020 at 07:58 PM

but why is it called NEVER WINTER like does it never winter there
darxide23 avatar

darxide23

May 27, 2020 at 02:53 AM

Played for about six months a while back. It's... really underwhelming. That's the best way to put it. Nothing stands out about it. It's D&D. It's in the same universe as Baulder's Gate and a bunch of other D&D related games. That's about all it has going for it. It's really just very, very plain. Nothing special and it gets boring very quickly.
SockyBon avatar

SockyBon

May 27, 2020 at 06:53 PM

maybe it is, maybe it isn't. let's ask the witch
Titaniumdenight avatar

Titaniumdenight

June 12, 2020 at 07:30 AM

I used to play this game a lot but after a certain point it got pretty hard and i had to grind a lot to advance so i just gave up
wArlOrd_27 avatar

wArlOrd_27

June 12, 2020 at 11:25 PM

I think it is acceptable on the off chance that you play it with your companions
SaulboyzLTU avatar

SaulboyzLTU

June 16, 2020 at 11:21 PM

if u like mmo games
leglaxier avatar

leglaxier

June 17, 2020 at 09:35 PM

Its old game but still has something to do for
Nanor48exe avatar

Nanor48exe

June 18, 2020 at 03:49 PM

yeah its very good game for me you should try it
djebby avatar

djebby

June 21, 2020 at 02:35 AM

combat is kinda clunky and its kinda pay to win :/
aditksaini1572 avatar

aditksaini1572

June 24, 2020 at 05:54 PM

I am downloading it.
Frix655 avatar

Frix655

June 26, 2020 at 11:36 AM

spam = XP .
heavenlydevil1 avatar

heavenlydevil1

June 26, 2020 at 02:26 PM

i dont like this commend for you
KrumplisPisti avatar

KrumplisPisti

June 26, 2020 at 11:35 PM

I like this game
CrazyKingdra avatar

CrazyKingdra

June 27, 2020 at 11:45 PM

it's good if you have friends to play with and like mmorpgs

RaZzA111 avatar

RaZzA111

June 29, 2020 at 01:16 PM

yep its rly good game ;D
Basitahmed avatar

Basitahmed

June 30, 2020 at 08:27 AM

yeah so good and better good thing is you got paid :100:
