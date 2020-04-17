Ak or deagle

fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem50
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem30
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem8
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem54
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
wikeprogress08
wikeprogress08
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem45
wikeprogress08
wikeprogress08
Gem30
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem2
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem1,224
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,093
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem490
Happy Boy
Happy Boy
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem252
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem30
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
Rain

Gem1

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

35

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Ak or deagle

luxury3 avatar

luxury3

April 17, 2020 at 09:48 PM

My opinomn is ak
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

April 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM

I have been dedicated to this game since 2017 with 1.4k hours on my account and I can clearly see that you're making many threads just for gaining Exp so stop it you hypocritical worthless member of this website, Ak47 is a rifle and the Desert Eagle is a Pistol, and it pisses me off on how you would want to make a comparison between a $700 pistol and with a $2700 rifle. that's the stupidest question I have ever heard from an 11-year old using a 20-year-old account.

but anyways here's an answer you ungrateful greedy spoiled brat

Ak47 advantages
-1 shot potential
-600 rpm
-30 rounds with 90 in reserve
-more accurate first shot accuracy
-can hit units more further than the Deagle

Deagle advantages
-$700
-More Damage
-strong 2 shot kill to the chest
-more accurate jump shots than Ak47
spncc avatar

spncc

April 17, 2020 at 10:25 PM

Ak is better i think.
Izuna8u788 avatar

Izuna8u788

April 17, 2020 at 10:34 PM

ak is good
cybersoul avatar

cybersoul

April 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM

i think there is no comparision coz deagle is a pistol and ak is a assault right
SoopaNob avatar

SoopaNob

April 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM

ak is good and u can one tap people if u had a good aim like scream
Momcilo04 avatar

Momcilo04

April 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM

ak 47 is best rifle weapon,de is best pistol weapon
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Ak or deagle - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag