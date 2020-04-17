oliwierkleist
Why guest is removed at roblox?

mark5508

mark5508

April 17, 2020 at 09:00 PM

Im just wondering why guest is removed from roblox.
TEFALCO

TEFALCO

April 17, 2020 at 09:24 PM


GoldGamer132

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 09:50 PM

dude tefalco what?
GoldGamer132

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 09:53 PM

they said its to increase the users in Roblox cause if there were guests the players wouldn't make an account also since they kept bullying them and since they're gone they started bullying bacon haired players instead (hope this helps)
lilreapper20

lilreapper20

April 17, 2020 at 09:56 PM

it is because roblox is a good game but also because if one thing is gone they cant bully that one thing now they all bully bacon haired players.
lilreapper20

lilreapper20

April 17, 2020 at 09:56 PM

in other reasons if there are guests the players wont make a account so now they are gone and to play roblox you have to make a account to play roblox.
xXKATEXx_YT

xXKATEXx_YT

April 17, 2020 at 09:57 PM


LegitLlama

LegitLlama

April 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM


alimm123

alimm123

April 18, 2020 at 02:09 AM

im guessing its because roblox was trying to get new members and so you had to register to play
Guest30481

Guest30481

April 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM

I miss them and I don't know
Why guest is removed at roblox? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag