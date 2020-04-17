Why guest is removed at roblox?

mark5508 Im just wondering why guest is removed from roblox.

GoldGamer132 dude tefalco what?

GoldGamer132 they said its to increase the users in Roblox cause if there were guests the players wouldn't make an account also since they kept bullying them and since they're gone they started bullying bacon haired players instead (hope this helps)

lilreapper20 it is because roblox is a good game but also because if one thing is gone they cant bully that one thing now they all bully bacon haired players.



lilreapper20 in other reasons if there are guests the players wont make a account so now they are gone and to play roblox you have to make a account to play roblox.



LegitLlama Ummm IDK LOL

alimm123 im guessing its because roblox was trying to get new members and so you had to register to play