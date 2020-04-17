can someone help me im a silver i had another thread but some ahole spammed the coments

bjoggi2006 here someone can help silvers if someone can help then pls do.

mo_fengze 1. aim training is very important

2. movement is also very import

3. ultility usage is as important as aim

4. economy

5. learn how pros play

6. invent a new way to play, ussually doing things that ppl don't expect when they play

7. always be confident

8. learn weapon recoils ( learn after aim )