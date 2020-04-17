Drew Gottlieb
can someone help me im a silver i had another thread but some ahole spammed the coments

bjoggi2006 avatar

bjoggi2006

April 17, 2020 at 08:03 PM

here someone can help silvers if someone can help then pls do.
mo_fengze avatar

mo_fengze

April 20, 2020 at 11:10 AM

1. aim training is very important
2. movement is also very import
3. ultility usage is as important as aim
4. economy
5. learn how pros play
6. invent a new way to play, ussually doing things that ppl don't expect when they play
7. always be confident
8. learn weapon recoils ( learn after aim )
Americangyy avatar

Americangyy

April 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM

can someone help me im a silver i had another thread but some ahole spammed the coments - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag