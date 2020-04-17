can someone help me im a silver i had another thread but some ahole spammed the coments

here someone can help silvers if someone can help then pls do.
1. aim training is very important
2. movement is also very import
3. ultility usage is as important as aim
4. economy
5. learn how pros play
6. invent a new way to play, ussually doing things that ppl don't expect when they play
7. always be confident
8. learn weapon recoils ( learn after aim )
