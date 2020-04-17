I tried to buy some robux bu it doesn't let me

Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem45
wikeprogress08
wikeprogress08
Gem30
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem2
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem1,224
taj howe
taj howe
Gem1,093
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem490
Happy Boy
Happy Boy
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem252
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem30
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem105
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem793
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem567
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem110
Youssef
Youssef
Gem393
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem301
Rain

Gem127

unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

35

0/160

Back to Roblox

I tried to buy some robux bu it doesn't let me

ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 17, 2020 at 03:58 PM

and I have the soul gems
pinkyswear21 avatar

pinkyswear21

April 17, 2020 at 04:02 PM

probably you're still level 1 or level 2
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 17, 2020 at 04:03 PM

I am level 3
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 17, 2020 at 04:03 PM

I just got 50 robux from here
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 17, 2020 at 04:03 PM

but now it's a problem or something
potato100 avatar

potato100

April 17, 2020 at 04:13 PM

I'm tryna get robux here too
LegendaryNigger avatar

LegendaryNigger

April 17, 2020 at 04:13 PM

Idk lol You can just use this or use soul gems then be lvl 3 to get ez robux
Killyoyoman avatar

Killyoyoman

April 17, 2020 at 04:15 PM

u need lvl 3 bruh
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 17, 2020 at 04:15 PM

they are probably delivering it if its already there go to your bag and scroll down to rewards click the Robux and it will ask you your username after entering it will say you havent join the group yet they will give you a link and you have to join after try to widraw the robux again and after reload roblox and you have the robux

BloxyPlayz avatar

BloxyPlayz

April 17, 2020 at 04:18 PM

mikmik09312 is right.
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 17, 2020 at 04:20 PM

I WANT TO BUY BUT THE BUY BOTTON ISN'T HERE BRUH
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 17, 2020 at 04:21 PM

I just said that I got 25 robux 1 week ago and yesterday again 25 robux but now I can't buy anymore
top_svlev avatar

top_svlev

April 17, 2020 at 04:24 PM

Hi guys im new
top_svlev avatar

top_svlev

April 17, 2020 at 04:25 PM

Roblox aint op
top_svlev avatar

top_svlev

April 17, 2020 at 04:26 PM

It gets hacked every now and then
MisterCockroach avatar

MisterCockroach

April 17, 2020 at 04:44 PM

Oh god just please just don't buy the ROBUX chests, biggest mistake of my life.
xqauga avatar

xqauga

April 17, 2020 at 04:45 PM

you need to be lvl 3 to buy some:)
MisterCockroach avatar

MisterCockroach

April 17, 2020 at 04:45 PM

Hint: it's a scam :(
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 17, 2020 at 04:46 PM

Oh dear that is bot good
potato100 avatar

potato100

April 17, 2020 at 04:54 PM

Rip :/// that's sad
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

I tried to buy some robux bu it doesn't let me - Roblox Forum on Gamehag