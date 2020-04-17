rate roblox here

7-8. There are positives and negatives.
я в роблокс играю 4 года чесно и мне в итих годы всио пондравелось проста пушка я ставлю 100-100
Out of 10 i would give it 8
I'd give it a 7/10 because mainly they've switched from a wholesome sword pwning game to the human equivilent of a participation award, and yet, to think this is a lego game, every game should run smoothly right? *cough* Adopt Me! (the game)
metro doy 10/10 es un juego muy divertido y es para entretenerse con tus amigos o seres querido :3
4/10 because bullies and scammer
Platform: 9/10
Community 5/10
I'd give it a 7/10 because mainly they've switched from a wholesome sword pwning game to the human equivilent of a participation award, and yet, to think this is a lego game, every game should run smoothly right? *cough* Adopt Me! (the game)
8.5/10 i love the game but it's turning into tinder :unamused:
8.5/10 i love the game but the oders are ruining it!