rate roblox here

D34DSPIRIT avatar

D34DSPIRIT

April 17, 2020 at 03:52 PM

rate it 1 to 10
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 17, 2020 at 04:59 PM

7-8. There are positives and negatives.
DimaGuja avatar

DimaGuja

April 17, 2020 at 05:34 PM

я в роблокс играю 4 года чесно и мне в итих годы всио пондравелось проста пушка я ставлю 100-100
Cojo365 avatar

Cojo365

April 17, 2020 at 05:54 PM

i think 9/10
yaboirazvan avatar

yaboirazvan

April 17, 2020 at 08:07 PM

1/10 because of adopt me
Leathercandy36 avatar

Leathercandy36

April 17, 2020 at 09:31 PM

Out of 10 i would give it 8
SyanDying avatar

SyanDying

April 17, 2020 at 09:38 PM

I'd give it a 7/10 because mainly they've switched from a wholesome sword pwning game to the human equivilent of a participation award, and yet, to think this is a lego game, every game should run smoothly right? *cough* Adopt Me! (the game)
MicaSebas2 avatar

MicaSebas2

April 17, 2020 at 09:46 PM

metro doy 10/10 es un juego muy divertido y es para entretenerse con tus amigos o seres querido :3
HeyKar avatar

HeyKar

April 17, 2020 at 09:52 PM

4/10 because bullies and scammer
Vasilee4 avatar

Vasilee4

April 17, 2020 at 10:15 PM

6/10

LegitLlama avatar

LegitLlama

April 17, 2020 at 10:19 PM

9/10 I think cuz its gud
gamehag7893 avatar

gamehag7893

April 17, 2020 at 10:19 PM

8/10 I think cuz its gud
gamehag7893 avatar

gamehag7893

April 17, 2020 at 10:20 PM

it's good game i love it
GalaxyAidan avatar

GalaxyAidan

April 17, 2020 at 10:20 PM

Platform: 9/10

Community 5/10
gamehag7893 avatar

gamehag7893

April 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM

I'd give it a 7/10 because mainly they've switched from a wholesome sword pwning game to the human equivilent of a participation award, and yet, to think this is a lego game, every game should run smoothly right? *cough* Adopt Me! (the game)
ashleyxapple avatar

ashleyxapple

April 17, 2020 at 10:27 PM

8.5/10 i love the game but it's turning into tinder :unamused:
WassimTabib avatar

WassimTabib

April 17, 2020 at 10:27 PM

for me its 7/10
ashleyxapple avatar

ashleyxapple

April 17, 2020 at 10:29 PM

8.5/10 i love the game but the oders are ruining it!
rate roblox here - Roblox Forum on Gamehag