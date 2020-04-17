rate roblox here

D34DSPIRIT rate it 1 to 10

ImBadWithUsernames 7-8. There are positives and negatives.

DimaGuja я в роблокс играю 4 года чесно и мне в итих годы всио пондравелось проста пушка я ставлю 100-100

Cojo365 i think 9/10

yaboirazvan 1/10 because of adopt me

Leathercandy36 Out of 10 i would give it 8

SyanDying I'd give it a 7/10 because mainly they've switched from a wholesome sword pwning game to the human equivilent of a participation award, and yet, to think this is a lego game, every game should run smoothly right? *cough* Adopt Me! (the game)

MicaSebas2 metro doy 10/10 es un juego muy divertido y es para entretenerse con tus amigos o seres querido :3

HeyKar 4/10 because bullies and scammer

Vasilee4 6/10





LegitLlama 9/10 I think cuz its gud

gamehag7893 8/10 I think cuz its gud

gamehag7893 it's good game i love it

GalaxyAidan Platform: 9/10



Community 5/10

ashleyxapple 8.5/10 i love the game but it's turning into tinder :unamused:

WassimTabib for me its 7/10