unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

best game in this world?

aj_stayles avatar

aj_stayles

April 17, 2020 at 01:47 PM

i think so what you think
DKBNM avatar

DKBNM

April 17, 2020 at 01:48 PM

Ok so then you will agree that the best game in the world is roblox jk jk

aj_stayles avatar

aj_stayles

April 17, 2020 at 01:50 PM

roblox is always best in univers
Dominiknovak2004 avatar

Dominiknovak2004

April 17, 2020 at 01:57 PM

lI mean CS:GO is really good game but when you start from the beggining you have to pass all those hackers because of non-prime acc...and the same thing is on silver ranks
garryplayness avatar

garryplayness

April 17, 2020 at 02:08 PM

csgo minecraft and roblox

Carret avatar

Carret

April 17, 2020 at 02:12 PM

yes i think best comperative game ever in this world
darwin_csgocasescom avatar

darwin_csgocasescom

April 17, 2020 at 02:43 PM

Csgo is the best game ever of cource
guys i have 242 coins can someone send me 8 please so i can buy pvpro coins pleaase
