Good Roblox Games

qGen Does anyone know any good scary games on Roblox? Or some good games in general I hate all games on the front page (except for Arsenal).

MrVievett Попробуй сыграть в Camping и в Camping 2

qGen I know about them but they aren't that scary it's following a story that I know nothing scares me there



Tam01 Alone in a dark house

AivarasOMG Ninja Legends

qGen @Tam01 I played this one and I don't quite know how to feel about it usually kids don't handle being scared so they leave and when you're new in the game noone wants to play with you and you don't know how to do anything



qGen @AirasOMG Did you read it all? That is a front page game.



jelleragnarok1 Maybe something in Horror Portals?

robloxoynayannet Military Simulator 2,Dungeon quest,Destruction Simulator and some parkour games.

qGen Ok if anyone sends simulators as good games I will literally kick his *** for thinking that



Amir8391 attack on tian and scp

qGen I like SCPs, but Roblox games about them aren't scary at all



han205 i like flicker, it's a murder mystery game where you have to guess who the murderer is and everyone person has different roles (e.g twins, muffin man, investigator, murderer). It's kind of a new game but I highly recommend you play it. :)

Dodisz Alone in the darkhouse is good game on Roblox





qGen I want something that will give me anxiety or something teachable like FNaF



xqauga murder mystery 2, PIGGY, (there's also this zombie shooting game, but i can't remember the name)

ImBadWithUsernames Piggy is a good game but it can be hard to catch up, and everyone is at a different chapter. I would reccomend getting a private server and going through them. Good story tho.

ImBadWithUsernames But if you want to get started do it on your own, or with friends in a private server.

ImBadWithUsernames There was also a better made version of flee the facility by another person, but in r15 and it looks really cool!

Levitan110 Arsenal, Saber Simulator, vehicle simulator, madcity, Tower Defense simulator.

LaLaPerish Bloxburg,lumber tycoon, ninja legends, blox fruit, Arsenal,and Murder mystery.

qGen why noone knows a good HORROR game that is actually scary like It Lurks