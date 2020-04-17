Happy Boy
PaulTran: hello everybody
skrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
Fakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Youssef: please
Youssef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
leondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
leondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Swirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
farooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
farooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
luisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
MatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
MatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
Adli Enríquez: Hola
viperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Andrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
I Hate Fortnite

_ShrekWazowski_ avatar

_ShrekWazowski_

April 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM

Becuse I DONT PLAY
FluffyEmathist avatar

FluffyEmathist

April 17, 2020 at 01:05 PM

Yes EVERYONE MUST HATE FORTNITE!!! I hate it VERY VERY much ;-;
Its also VERY laggy ;-; Unlike Roblox.. Fortnite keeps on taking my space>:(
qGen avatar

qGen

April 17, 2020 at 01:17 PM

*** just learn how to play with ping 500 lol kiddos
Yash5 avatar

Yash5

April 17, 2020 at 01:22 PM

Bruh bruh! Fortnite is damn awesome game better than any game in market. It's one of the best battle royale ever. You can do whatsoever you want in the game. Go play it once!
boran_efe avatar

boran_efe

April 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM

me too. .
DAVIDSIROBUX avatar

DAVIDSIROBUX

April 18, 2020 at 02:23 AM

Fortinte traaaashhhh
jaleelimran avatar

jaleelimran

April 18, 2020 at 02:23 AM

I also hate fortnite
jaleelimran avatar

jaleelimran

April 18, 2020 at 02:24 AM

Fortnite is like trash in pc
Filip2222 avatar

Filip2222

April 18, 2020 at 04:33 AM

yes yes yes yes

GAMER2080 avatar

GAMER2080

April 18, 2020 at 09:21 AM

Fortinte is useless worst laggy this type Of game 4 year kids
SypherPX avatar

SypherPX

April 18, 2020 at 07:04 PM

WE HATE FORTNITE

mi60y avatar

mi60y

April 18, 2020 at 08:43 PM

let the hate on FORTNITE continueeeee and let it burnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
lilreapper20 avatar

lilreapper20

April 18, 2020 at 09:34 PM

i like fortnite i just dont really play it anymore.
ohgetAWAY avatar

ohgetAWAY

April 19, 2020 at 01:06 AM

some people like fortnite and some people hate fortnite
I Hate Fortnite - Fortnite Forum on Gamehag