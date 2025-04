Is roblox good?

YupBye I Dont need sleep i need answers

McPenguin37 It depends on the game you want to play. I'd say a 50% 50% for Roblox. It has its ups and downs. That's because some games are in BETA and you can experience many bugs. I recommend you to try the game though.



Angrypenguinplayz How do you get rob7x from this annoyin appp???

EdwardGamerIT Roblox is a very good game so u guys must try it

AivarasOMG yes is good game

Amir8391 people with any ages can play this game

BloxyPlayz GOOD game.

Yash5 Bro, roblox is too good you better try ut once. It's a gaming platform like steam but it's free to all. Good games are there. Play it once

JefiedegamerNL It is a good game but you can't play all games on phone some developers make a mobile version of the game I play the most on pc but I know it bc I first always played on mobile but for the rest the game is great

maxim_pleu Yes roblox Good

GujaPetru кнечно что роблокс харох роблокс проста топ

SabanSabanski veri gud game yes, i like the variety of games it has

han205 roblox is a very good game with a mass amount of various games to play, i recommend. ;)

D34DSPIRIT roblox is fun

Dodisz Very good game :D





xqauga it's actually a very good game, i play it with my friends. but when i play on phone it's kinda (my phone is laggy so)... i recommend to play it on dekstop because it's much more fun and easier:D

ImBadWithUsernames Roblox is a good platform! But you have to be aware, there are fake robux games and some games do need you to pay robux to play them. But they are pretty good! Story games, first person shooters,

ImBadWithUsernames Just depends what you like! I would reccommend ‘exploring’ some game and seeing what you like! But they are different in their own ways.

DimaGuja роблокс топ мне ндравеца

jelleragnarok1 Roblox is good.

Cravez Yeah I remember roblox is a very good game but gets boring after a little while

Cojo365 yes, roblox is the best

Cojo365 i love roblox too much

Cojo365 who love roblox too?