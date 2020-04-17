The CT Weapons VS T Weapons..

Al_180 AS you can see that the CT Have M4/M4A1 and the T Have AK47.. I can say that the T Have more winning chances with AK than the CT With M4 and M4A1.. Because the AK Have more damage than both Weapons and can do only 1 Hit in the head while both needs 2.. So it's a pity that the T Team is full and you need to join CT.. Unless you have a nice strategy

aaryan2811 you have to remember that ct's have a higher chance of getting map control because their spawn is very close to the bomb site. It is all done just to balance the game another example for this is that the T's can get their weapons for cheap so they can spend their money on nades. Do no worry it is all done just to balance the game and not make it one sided.

MAF14322 CTs can hold angles and wait for the Ts to come, it would be very OP if they could just oneshot you in the head, this is why when CTs get AKs and SGs its even harder to win a round

Momcilo04 I play in t with ak ,play in ct use usp

kanashi1 Ct stornger but have higher price