unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
The CT Weapons VS T Weapons..

Al_180 avatar

Al_180

April 17, 2020 at 12:01 PM

AS you can see that the CT Have M4/M4A1 and the T Have AK47.. I can say that the T Have more winning chances with AK than the CT With M4 and M4A1.. Because the AK Have more damage than both Weapons and can do only 1 Hit in the head while both needs 2.. So it's a pity that the T Team is full and you need to join CT.. Unless you have a nice strategy
aaryan2811 avatar

aaryan2811

April 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM

you have to remember that ct's have a higher chance of getting map control because their spawn is very close to the bomb site. It is all done just to balance the game another example for this is that the T's can get their weapons for cheap so they can spend their money on nades. Do no worry it is all done just to balance the game and not make it one sided.
MAF14322 avatar

MAF14322

April 17, 2020 at 05:11 PM

CTs can hold angles and wait for the Ts to come, it would be very OP if they could just oneshot you in the head, this is why when CTs get AKs and SGs its even harder to win a round
Momcilo04 avatar

Momcilo04

April 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM

I play in t with ak ,play in ct use usp
kanashi1 avatar

kanashi1

April 18, 2020 at 03:44 AM

Ct stornger but have higher price
Matta11279 avatar

Matta11279

April 18, 2020 at 04:33 AM

T have better weapons

