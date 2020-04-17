What is your favorite game in Roblox

My favorite game is definitely Murder Mystery its so much fun and I can't stop playing it. I haven't even played Roblox for the Soul Gems xD I've played it for a long time!
Yeah its good game ever l see
Either bee swarm simulator or robeats but i kinda quit robeats so ye
my favorite game is blox fruit
i love playing roblox cuz its great
i love jailbreak wohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
My favourite game in roblox is Jailbreak
My favourite games are Dungeon quest and Military Simulator 2.
One of my favourite games is flicker, I think it's quite new but I love it a lot. It's kinda like murder mystery but there are many different roles (e.g twins, muffin man, survivor, murderer ect).
I defiantly recommend any of you readi g should try it!
hi my name is SAMEEDSSBKIOKENx20 in roblox
i play rocitizen for like 3 hours or more