the importance of robux

PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem30
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem105
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem793
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem567
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem110
Youssef
Youssef
Gem393
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem301
Atia
Atia
Gem165
Youssef
Youssef
Gem10
Youssef
Youssef
Gem10
Youssef
Youssef
Gem20
Youssef
Youssef
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem921
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem231
Bilal Özkanca
Bilal Özkanca
Gem585
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
Rain

Gem46

unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to Roblox

the importance of robux

FELERABANANA avatar

FELERABANANA

April 17, 2020 at 10:03 AM

is robux an important thing?
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM

yes, u can look like a GOD upon noobs
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM

lol.
Mami_Nessa avatar

Mami_Nessa

April 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM

Robux can be important in different situations.
Mami_Nessa avatar

Mami_Nessa

April 17, 2020 at 11:03 AM

i LOVE ROBUX BUT YOU HAVE PAYYY
marxt120 avatar

marxt120

April 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM

I love robux. I can slave the noobs with rbx.
Mami_Nessa avatar

Mami_Nessa

April 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM

i need robux rn ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
whyyyy ugh

Mami_Nessa avatar

Mami_Nessa

April 17, 2020 at 12:05 PM

im so bored rn i like robux tooo
maridekanoidze1 avatar

maridekanoidze1

April 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM

robux is 99% inportant everybody will legit make fun of you and count u as a noob and w robux ur the "cool kid" of roblox bruh
forekman avatar

forekman

April 17, 2020 at 12:39 PM

very good game.

Angrypenguinplayz avatar

Angrypenguinplayz

April 17, 2020 at 01:00 PM

How do ya get robux from this app???
dragonxbs avatar

dragonxbs

April 17, 2020 at 01:01 PM

i need robuxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
EdwardGamerIT avatar

EdwardGamerIT

April 17, 2020 at 01:06 PM

robux is 99% inportant everybody will legit make fun of you and count u as a noob and w robux ur the "cool kid" of roblox bruh
EdwardGamerIT avatar

EdwardGamerIT

April 17, 2020 at 01:08 PM

Robux is the most important things on Roblox if u have it u can play paid game or buy some catalog item to prove u are cool ( or toxic)
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

the importance of robux - Roblox Forum on Gamehag