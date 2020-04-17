the importance of robux

is robux an important thing?
yes, u can look like a GOD upon noobs
Robux can be important in different situations.
i LOVE ROBUX BUT YOU HAVE PAYYY
I love robux. I can slave the noobs with rbx.
i need robux rn ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
whyyyy ugh
im so bored rn i like robux tooo
robux is 99% inportant everybody will legit make fun of you and count u as a noob and w robux ur the "cool kid" of roblox bruh
How do ya get robux from this app???
i need robuxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Robux is the most important things on Roblox if u have it u can play paid game or buy some catalog item to prove u are cool ( or toxic)