Is Prisma 2 case is worth buying?

the_Asad does it is worth buying?

mo_fengze yes if you are lucky and have money to spend on keys

MAF14322 Cases are generally not worth it coz theres like a 0.25% you get a knife out of it, and prisma 2 is gonna cost 5 dollars atleast, 2.5 for the case and 2.5 for the key.

thedead0912_gocasepro well if you have the money than yes