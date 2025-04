Anime Games on Roblox

GoldGamer132 I'm beginning to see a lot of games in Roblox that is based on anime like black clover, demon slayer, Jojo's bizarre adventure, and a lot more what do you guys think about these kinds of games?

Darkrune these games are pretty good but I love the ost Boku no Roblox its based on the anime Boku no hero academia

GoldGamer132 ikr I love my hero academia and i like the idea that the kid without a quirk is getting more than 1 and i'm excited for the next season

Butter_Excited some of them is great