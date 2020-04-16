Why is adopt me a popular game?

GoldGamer132 For some reason, this game is so popular I just don't understand why a lot of people don't like it most of the people I met don't like it so I'm wondering why there's a lot of players playing it

DespacitoSpider24689 Because people like the idea of taking care of pets or that's what I think it is but mostly pets.

RedtheBalloon111 Idk. All people do is trade pets.They hardly ever adopt kids.

moniii23 At first adopt me was a really good game but aftsr the pets everyone went crazy





Starzsketchez The pets are not just blocks with faces on them, the pets in adopt me actually have a more unique shape then other games

GoldGamer132 good point