unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
Why is adopt me a popular game?

GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 16, 2020 at 09:06 PM

For some reason, this game is so popular I just don't understand why a lot of people don't like it most of the people I met don't like it so I'm wondering why there's a lot of players playing it
DespacitoSpider24689 avatar

DespacitoSpider24689

April 16, 2020 at 09:14 PM

Because people like the idea of taking care of pets or that's what I think it is but mostly pets.
RedtheBalloon111 avatar

RedtheBalloon111

April 16, 2020 at 09:14 PM

Idk. All people do is trade pets.They hardly ever adopt kids.
moniii23 avatar

moniii23

April 16, 2020 at 09:16 PM

At first adopt me was a really good game but aftsr the pets everyone went crazy

Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 16, 2020 at 09:28 PM

The pets are not just blocks with faces on them, the pets in adopt me actually have a more unique shape then other games
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM

good point
Elidon42 avatar

Elidon42

April 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM

I don't understand, after a bit, I start boring
