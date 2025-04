What copy paste games annoy you the most?

Edfas On Roblox many games just copy and paste their game with minimal surface changes. Basically the entire Camping series, Hotel, School Trip, Red Riding Hood, etc. Or the lack of effort obby games that spam everywhere.

RedtheBalloon111 I don’t know if this counts but Pokemon Brick Bronze.

Starzsketchez adopt and raise, I feel like too many games have that theme

LegitLlama Fake pokemon games