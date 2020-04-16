What are the limits of Roblox Games?

coolsholl What are the limits of roblox games? from shooters to simulators to roleplaying to adventuring how far can these types of games be pushed?

Joyy8180 As long as technology is expanding... there is no limit to roblox games. It will get better day by day.

MysticPeanuts3 The limits are increasing day by day. What was supposedly 'impossible' a year ago is now possible. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

2Randomm We're getting more and more ideas everyday, and people who are making games get to learn more about coding, like, if you started making a game and got coding stuff from youtube, as you continue to make your game, you start to get used to it

seangamerchester None lol, there's no limitt.