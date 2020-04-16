oliwierkleist
What are the limits of Roblox Games?

coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 16, 2020 at 08:23 AM

What are the limits of roblox games? from shooters to simulators to roleplaying to adventuring how far can these types of games be pushed?
Joyy8180 avatar

Joyy8180

April 16, 2020 at 08:31 AM

As long as technology is expanding... there is no limit to roblox games. It will get better day by day.
MysticPeanuts3 avatar

MysticPeanuts3

April 16, 2020 at 08:58 AM

The limits are increasing day by day. What was supposedly 'impossible' a year ago is now possible. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM

We're getting more and more ideas everyday, and people who are making games get to learn more about coding, like, if you started making a game and got coding stuff from youtube, as you continue to make your game, you start to get used to it
seangamerchester avatar

seangamerchester

April 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM

None lol, there's no limitt.
mare_cz avatar

mare_cz

April 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM

i dont know but i think no limit.
What are the limits of Roblox Games? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag