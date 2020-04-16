simulator games: why so many?

coolsholl so recently I found a ad for a game called "Fedora Lifting Simulator"... What has roblox come to

Dasuperturtle Simulators are the worst ever





coolsholl nah have you ever played dumber games





F2ProGamer1 Yeah...half of them are just Pet Simulator clones...

MashCobblers I think this simulator thing came in because of its effectiveness in attracting players. Since there is a multitude of popular games that are simulators, new creators will want to follow the trend to hopefully become popular by using simulator in their title.

As any of you know, those simulator games are not that inspiring. A large portion of them follow the same formula. Honestly, I'm kind of tired of seeing this. Can't wait for what the future holds as the younger players grow up and starts looking for more quality games.

MysticPeanuts3 Not too hard to develop, easy way to make money, and are high risk high reward.

Rquat515 I am a noob guys we are a noob guys noob noob

Amir8391 Some simulator games are good but most of them are not good

jelleragnarok1 Simulators are easy to make updates that look good and by making big money jumps you can earn easy money

iiGood_Comradeii Some simulators are entertaining, but others are just copied versions of better simulators. A handful of them suck, and are boring.

blue59pink yea maybe u dont like it, but i like simulator games :/

velkozEnsarmixiko980 OH UH ROBLOX LIKE LIKE LIKE LOVE YOU :DDD BYE

SabanSabanski simulator games are just there for visits and robux, considering people are actually dumb enough to buy that 2x something gamepass. simulator games can be good though, some are good but mostly theyre trash