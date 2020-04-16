simulator games: why so many?

so recently I found a ad for a game called "Fedora Lifting Simulator"... What has roblox come to
Simulators are the worst ever
nah have you ever played dumber games
Yeah...half of them are just Pet Simulator clones...
I think this simulator thing came in because of its effectiveness in attracting players. Since there is a multitude of popular games that are simulators, new creators will want to follow the trend to hopefully become popular by using simulator in their title.
As any of you know, those simulator games are not that inspiring. A large portion of them follow the same formula. Honestly, I'm kind of tired of seeing this. Can't wait for what the future holds as the younger players grow up and starts looking for more quality games.
Not too hard to develop, easy way to make money, and are high risk high reward.
Some simulator games are good but most of them are not good
Simulators are easy to make updates that look good and by making big money jumps you can earn easy money
Some simulators are entertaining, but others are just copied versions of better simulators. A handful of them suck, and are boring.
yea maybe u dont like it, but i like simulator games :/
simulator games are just there for visits and robux, considering people are actually dumb enough to buy that 2x something gamepass. simulator games can be good though, some are good but mostly theyre trash
I'm bettings there's few good simulator games out there, but some latched on to this 'simulator' game idea and created more, but then ideas for 'simulator' games went running low, so now the lots of 'simulator' games that made no sense and of bad quality drowned the ones of sense and quality