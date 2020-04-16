oliwierkleist
simulator games: why so many?

coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 16, 2020 at 07:45 AM

so recently I found a ad for a game called "Fedora Lifting Simulator"... What has roblox come to
Dasuperturtle avatar

Dasuperturtle

April 16, 2020 at 07:46 AM

Simulators are the worst ever

coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 16, 2020 at 07:47 AM

nah have you ever played dumber games

F2ProGamer1 avatar

F2ProGamer1

April 16, 2020 at 08:11 AM

Yeah...half of them are just Pet Simulator clones...
MashCobblers avatar

MashCobblers

April 16, 2020 at 08:30 AM

I think this simulator thing came in because of its effectiveness in attracting players. Since there is a multitude of popular games that are simulators, new creators will want to follow the trend to hopefully become popular by using simulator in their title.
As any of you know, those simulator games are not that inspiring. A large portion of them follow the same formula. Honestly, I'm kind of tired of seeing this. Can't wait for what the future holds as the younger players grow up and starts looking for more quality games.
MysticPeanuts3 avatar

MysticPeanuts3

April 16, 2020 at 08:57 AM

Not too hard to develop, easy way to make money, and are high risk high reward.
Rquat515 avatar

Rquat515

April 16, 2020 at 09:21 AM

I am a noob guys we are a noob guys noob noob
Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

April 16, 2020 at 11:38 AM

Some simulator games are good but most of them are not good
jelleragnarok1 avatar

jelleragnarok1

April 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM

Simulators are easy to make updates that look good and by making big money jumps you can earn easy money
iiGood_Comradeii avatar

iiGood_Comradeii

April 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM

Some simulators are entertaining, but others are just copied versions of better simulators. A handful of them suck, and are boring.
blue59pink avatar

blue59pink

April 16, 2020 at 11:56 AM

yea maybe u dont like it, but i like simulator games :/
velkozEnsarmixiko980 avatar

velkozEnsarmixiko980

April 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM

OH UH ROBLOX LIKE LIKE LIKE LOVE YOU :DDD BYE
SabanSabanski avatar

SabanSabanski

April 16, 2020 at 03:02 PM

simulator games are just there for visits and robux, considering people are actually dumb enough to buy that 2x something gamepass. simulator games can be good though, some are good but mostly theyre trash
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 16, 2020 at 03:06 PM

I'm bettings there's few good simulator games out there, but some latched on to this 'simulator' game idea and created more, but then ideas for 'simulator' games went running low, so now the lots of 'simulator' games that made no sense and of bad quality drowned the ones of sense and quality
