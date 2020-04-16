Reviews, comments of Jailbreak

TheDouchedGuy What are your thoughts on Jailbreak?

F2ProGamer1 Toxic and unfair.I mean,have you seen those guards who are clearly trying to farm as many money as possible?Always tailing the prisoners,tempting them to attempt stealing their keycard for areesting

F2ProGamer1 them.And even if you escaped,its just boring.Sure,theres banks and stores to rob,but theres only like 3 or 5 of them.The rest is just shooting police and driving around.

RobertStefan12 I like the bugatti in jailbreak

Panzer1108 I like the game, surely one of the best in jailbreak

TheDouchedGuy Okay. Any good reviews?

preyas the live event WAS OP

Saikerboy Like I like it

fbizse Jailbreak used to be the most popular game on roblox

han205 I don't really like it cause the guards just wait for you outside the front gate when you're escaping, very annoying.

DrGainz0777777777 I think it’s fun, it give’s you a real challenge.

gamehag7893 this is grat game haha but when u got friends to play together