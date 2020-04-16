oliwierkleist
Reviews, comments of Jailbreak

TheDouchedGuy avatar

TheDouchedGuy

April 16, 2020 at 07:17 AM

What are your thoughts on Jailbreak?
F2ProGamer1 avatar

F2ProGamer1

April 16, 2020 at 08:18 AM

Toxic and unfair.I mean,have you seen those guards who are clearly trying to farm as many money as possible?Always tailing the prisoners,tempting them to attempt stealing their keycard for areesting
F2ProGamer1 avatar

F2ProGamer1

April 16, 2020 at 08:19 AM

them.And even if you escaped,its just boring.Sure,theres banks and stores to rob,but theres only like 3 or 5 of them.The rest is just shooting police and driving around.
RobertStefan12 avatar

RobertStefan12

April 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM

I like the bugatti in jailbreak
Panzer1108 avatar

Panzer1108

April 16, 2020 at 12:21 PM

I like the game, surely one of the best in jailbreak
TheDouchedGuy avatar

TheDouchedGuy

April 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM

Okay. Any good reviews?
preyas avatar

preyas

April 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM

the live event WAS OP
Saikerboy avatar

Saikerboy

April 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM

Like I like it
fbizse avatar

fbizse

April 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM

Jailbreak used to be the most popular game on roblox
han205 avatar

han205

April 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM

I don't really like it cause the guards just wait for you outside the front gate when you're escaping, very annoying.
DrGainz0777777777 avatar

DrGainz0777777777

April 16, 2020 at 12:55 PM

I think it’s fun, it give’s you a real challenge.
gamehag7893 avatar

gamehag7893

April 16, 2020 at 12:58 PM

this is grat game haha but when u got friends to play together
gamehag7893 avatar

gamehag7893

April 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM

its really funn with friends lol
