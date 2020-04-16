Reviews, comments of Jailbreak

What are your thoughts on Jailbreak?
Toxic and unfair.I mean,have you seen those guards who are clearly trying to farm as many money as possible?Always tailing the prisoners,tempting them to attempt stealing their keycard for areesting
them.And even if you escaped,its just boring.Sure,theres banks and stores to rob,but theres only like 3 or 5 of them.The rest is just shooting police and driving around.
I like the bugatti in jailbreak
I like the game, surely one of the best in jailbreak
Jailbreak used to be the most popular game on roblox
I don't really like it cause the guards just wait for you outside the front gate when you're escaping, very annoying.
I think it’s fun, it give’s you a real challenge.
this is grat game haha but when u got friends to play together
its really funn with friends lol