PUBG Or PUBG Mobile?

i'd say PUBG mobile for the people who don't have gaming PC, but if you have a good pc, PUBG is much better
Pc mobile good. Pc version is costly and mobile one is free. That is why i opt for mobile version. Btw pubg is best game!!
pubg because very good graphics
pubg if u have a nuclear reactor xd
The original one of course - PUBG.
PUBG Steam version has insane graphics but it costs too much
well the normal pubg is overpriced but the mobile one is free for all the broke bois out there pubg mobile is a better choice. (I'm a broke boi so yeah)
Depends on your budget. If you want those graphical experience, go with the pc version. But if you dont want to spend any money on a game, go with the mobile.
Is Pubg and Pubg Mobile is the same but it's in mobile???
i cant play pubg pc soo its pubg mobile
my pc can't play pubg pc but it can handle pubg mobile
Pubg is better but its a paid game soo pubg lite on pc