PUBG Or PUBG Mobile?

craince Tell in the description

robinbin i'd say PUBG mobile for the people who don't have gaming PC, but if you have a good pc, PUBG is much better

Yash5 Pc mobile good. Pc version is costly and mobile one is free. That is why i opt for mobile version. Btw pubg is best game!!

MasterBaston Pubg is better

Efegulbeyaz05 pubg because very good graphics

SypherPX PS PUBG JJBJBJIIIBIJK

gamingwallet pubge is god bro

greatawadh FA

FSAS

GAEDFA

greatawadh Pubg mobile cuz y not





Csurg pubg if u have a nuclear reactor xd





TheLuCiF3r Pubg mobile For poors hh

TheLuCiF3r Such as Us We Play

lion_20 PUBG

DoubleQ301 Pubg

AdPowerBG The original one of course - PUBG.

serdaryontem07 Pubg is good games

Abil_Bakhtiyarli PUBG Steam version has insane graphics but it costs too much

asaltrifl well the normal pubg is overpriced but the mobile one is free for all the broke bois out there pubg mobile is a better choice. (I'm a broke boi so yeah)



vn0m Depends on your budget. If you want those graphical experience, go with the pc version. But if you dont want to spend any money on a game, go with the mobile.

Death_1123_ Is Pubg and Pubg Mobile is the same but it's in mobile???

Death_1123_ I cant play it







polat_akdeniz i cant play pubg pc soo its pubg mobile

phanhoang1366 my pc can't play pubg pc but it can handle pubg mobile

Aronkaa Pubg is better but its a paid game soo pubg lite on pc