PUBG Or PUBG Mobile?

craince avatar

craince

April 16, 2020 at 06:01 AM

Tell in the description
robinbin avatar

robinbin

April 18, 2020 at 01:20 PM

i'd say PUBG mobile for the people who don't have gaming PC, but if you have a good pc, PUBG is much better
Yash5 avatar

Yash5

April 18, 2020 at 02:08 PM

Pc mobile good. Pc version is costly and mobile one is free. That is why i opt for mobile version. Btw pubg is best game!!
MasterBaston avatar

MasterBaston

April 18, 2020 at 02:31 PM

Pubg is better
Efegulbeyaz05 avatar

Efegulbeyaz05

April 18, 2020 at 04:49 PM

pubg because very good graphics
SypherPX avatar

SypherPX

April 18, 2020 at 07:07 PM

PS PUBG JJBJBJIIIBIJK
gamingwallet avatar

gamingwallet

April 18, 2020 at 07:09 PM

pubge is god bro
greatawadh avatar

greatawadh

April 18, 2020 at 07:43 PM

FA
FSAS
GAEDFA
greatawadh avatar

greatawadh

April 18, 2020 at 07:44 PM

Pubg mobile cuz y not

Csurg avatar

Csurg

April 18, 2020 at 07:45 PM

pubg if u have a nuclear reactor xd

TheLuCiF3r avatar

TheLuCiF3r

April 18, 2020 at 07:50 PM

Pubg mobile For poors hh
TheLuCiF3r avatar

TheLuCiF3r

April 18, 2020 at 07:51 PM

Such as Us We Play
lion_20 avatar

lion_20

April 18, 2020 at 08:50 PM

PUBG
DoubleQ301 avatar

DoubleQ301

April 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM

Pubg
AdPowerBG avatar

AdPowerBG

April 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM

The original one of course - PUBG.
serdaryontem07 avatar

serdaryontem07

April 24, 2020 at 03:31 PM

Pubg is good games
Abil_Bakhtiyarli avatar

Abil_Bakhtiyarli

April 27, 2020 at 12:37 PM

PUBG Steam version has insane graphics but it costs too much
asaltrifl avatar

asaltrifl

April 27, 2020 at 03:13 PM

well the normal pubg is overpriced but the mobile one is free for all the broke bois out there pubg mobile is a better choice. (I'm a broke boi so yeah)
vn0m avatar

vn0m

April 27, 2020 at 03:32 PM

Depends on your budget. If you want those graphical experience, go with the pc version. But if you dont want to spend any money on a game, go with the mobile.
Death_1123_ avatar

Death_1123_

April 27, 2020 at 03:35 PM

Is Pubg and Pubg Mobile is the same but it's in mobile???
Death_1123_ avatar

Death_1123_

April 27, 2020 at 03:36 PM

I cant play it


polat_akdeniz avatar

polat_akdeniz

April 27, 2020 at 04:40 PM

i cant play pubg pc soo its pubg mobile
phanhoang1366 avatar

phanhoang1366

April 27, 2020 at 05:01 PM

my pc can't play pubg pc but it can handle pubg mobile
Aronkaa avatar

Aronkaa

April 27, 2020 at 05:03 PM

Pubg is better but its a paid game soo pubg lite on pc
Nikibrosffff avatar

Nikibrosffff

April 27, 2020 at 07:11 PM

говно!!
