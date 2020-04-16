Simulator games? boring or not?

Beaprk Are simulator games boring or not

RamirelZyerge I personally find Simulator games to be an absolute waste of time, however some CAN be fun.

necklamore its so boring do not play it roblox be worst because simulator games

themightyhisez Simulator games are stupid, boring, waste of your time, and robux waster. Most of the devs dont care about the playerbase and only do it for money.

themightyhisez the admins ONLY DO IT FOR FAME, YOUTUBER SPONSORS, AND MONEY

Dasuperturtle simulators are just a waste of our precious time because I even only play it once and voila, I never play it again, this is like being baited into a game you never like anymore for their visits. However, some are fun.

coolsholl some are fun and some are boring and want you to play a ton by rewarding chests and other things every so often