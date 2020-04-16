taj howe
Simulator games? boring or not?

Beaprk avatar

Beaprk

April 16, 2020 at 03:59 AM

Are simulator games boring or not
RamirelZyerge avatar

RamirelZyerge

April 16, 2020 at 04:01 AM

I personally find Simulator games to be an absolute waste of time, however some CAN be fun.
necklamore avatar

necklamore

April 16, 2020 at 04:07 AM

its so boring do not play it roblox be worst because simulator games
themightyhisez avatar

themightyhisez

April 16, 2020 at 05:49 AM

Simulator games are stupid, boring, waste of your time, and robux waster. Most of the devs dont care about the playerbase and only do it for money.
themightyhisez avatar

themightyhisez

April 16, 2020 at 05:49 AM

the admins ONLY DO IT FOR FAME, YOUTUBER SPONSORS, AND MONEY
Dasuperturtle avatar

Dasuperturtle

April 16, 2020 at 07:35 AM

simulators are just a waste of our precious time because I even only play it once and voila, I never play it again, this is like being baited into a game you never like anymore for their visits. However, some are fun.
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 16, 2020 at 07:46 AM

some are fun and some are boring and want you to play a ton by rewarding chests and other things every so often
F2ProGamer1 avatar

F2ProGamer1

April 16, 2020 at 08:12 AM

Most of them are boring.There ARE some gems withtin the endless pile of trash,like Bee Swarm Sim.
