adopt almost broke roblox

dude adopt me is passed csgo daily playing of course agree
yeah over 1. 6 million players played the other day
Yeah and it was SOOOO cool to see a game hit 1 mil
and everyone who says it should be deleted for being too popular are just jealous of it's fame
yeah, but will it break roblix's servers?
well it depends, if it hit ONE BILLION of course it would. But at the moment I don't think it will
Yeeeeaahh... the games clearly botted. It literally just shatters robloxes platform as a whole, I think it should be removed entirely.