Edfas

Jailbreak started off great and was pretty well formulated compared to most Prison RP/CopAndRobber adventure games. However as time has progressed its lost that unique touch and become a Fortnite Roblox game. Mad City has done much the same thing, however, has managed to maintain some of the unique touch that made it originally popular. It feels similar to GTA in play aspect. I would much rather play it over Jailbreak, but to be fair cannot wait to see how these games evovle.