Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Hack vs Hack

CLICKK avatar

CLICKK

April 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM

Enemy team hacked but we don't want to lose game for that. Should we hacked or just sit and cry :)
Yash5 avatar

Yash5

April 15, 2020 at 11:11 PM

I have seen a lot of people doing hvh. Go for it. You are doing it for please lol. Don't forget the purpose of playing game.gggggfgggggggggggggggggggg
mars18 avatar

mars18

April 15, 2020 at 11:22 PM

cheathers is discusting
AlbaySaco avatar

AlbaySaco

April 16, 2020 at 12:12 AM

Woooow
_zmbtx_ avatar

_zmbtx_

April 16, 2020 at 12:37 AM

hack and hack is bad
MAGuvan avatar

MAGuvan

April 16, 2020 at 12:42 AM

HvH is fun now that CS:GO is free
MGmaster1448 avatar

MGmaster1448

April 16, 2020 at 01:37 AM

That will bee rilly fun but ban bouth of them after ;) ;)
evanglista_szent_jnos avatar

evanglista_szent_jnos

April 16, 2020 at 01:55 PM

Totally not ethnic

Maybe i would give something like a honor for those who kick a hacker if there is any in their team.
Potato_Aim47 avatar

Potato_Aim47

April 16, 2020 at 07:38 PM

hack vs hack vs easyfrags
ratatui1 avatar

ratatui1

April 16, 2020 at 07:46 PM

ratatui1 avatar

ratatui1

April 16, 2020 at 07:46 PM

ratatui1 avatar

ratatui1

April 16, 2020 at 07:46 PM

DarkLandStudio avatar

DarkLandStudio

April 16, 2020 at 08:10 PM

Winner is hack .d
Asteroid2802 avatar

Asteroid2802

April 16, 2020 at 08:39 PM

how do hackers even live with themselves?

RealDaniRo avatar

RealDaniRo

April 16, 2020 at 08:45 PM

No hack cs go is a very good game
giahy2009 avatar

giahy2009

April 16, 2020 at 09:18 PM

What did you think i'm hack now i'm has been ban forever
Alegzcast avatar

Alegzcast

April 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM

If u bored than play HvH. I recommend Onetap crack its the best
mhd128 avatar

mhd128

April 16, 2020 at 11:58 PM

very good game very good :heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes:
MhLoud avatar

MhLoud

April 17, 2020 at 12:04 AM

I hate cheaters they should banned from game.
Diosinho avatar

Diosinho

April 17, 2020 at 12:09 AM

spinbot.exe and aimbot.exe
wallhack.exe and x-ray.com
Hack vs Hack - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag