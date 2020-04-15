Hack vs Hack

CLICKK Enemy team hacked but we don't want to lose game for that. Should we hacked or just sit and cry :)

Yash5 I have seen a lot of people doing hvh. Go for it. You are doing it for please lol. Don't forget the purpose of playing game.gggggfgggggggggggggggggggg

mars18 cheathers is discusting

AlbaySaco Woooow

_zmbtx_ hack and hack is bad

MAGuvan HvH is fun now that CS:GO is free

MGmaster1448 That will bee rilly fun but ban bouth of them after ;) ;)

evanglista_szent_jnos Totally not ethnic



Maybe i would give something like a honor for those who kick a hacker if there is any in their team.



Potato_Aim47 hack vs hack vs easyfrags

DarkLandStudio Winner is hack .d

Asteroid2802 how do hackers even live with themselves?





RealDaniRo No hack cs go is a very good game

giahy2009 What did you think i'm hack now i'm has been ban forever

Alegzcast If u bored than play HvH. I recommend Onetap crack its the best

mhd128 very good game very good :heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes:



MhLoud I hate cheaters they should banned from game.