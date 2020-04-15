What Roblox game is fun to play

Murder Mystery 2 is good but kinda farmy and if u like Granny u can play Piggy, its more fun

Guyofthewise

These are some of my favorites: Hero Havoc (monster collection), Tower Battles (tower defense), Super Doomspire (team pvp), Galleons (pirate ship team pvp, kind of old but still fun), Ultimate Random Night (fnaf, but multiplayer), MURDER (like murder mystery, better built), The Wild West (be a cowboy, rob trains, murder, or catch criminals), SHREK The Force Awakens (meme game), Night of the Werewolf (like MURDER, but with werewolves and more roles)