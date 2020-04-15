taj howe
What Roblox game is fun to play

thijsjouke02 avatar

thijsjouke02

April 15, 2020 at 09:49 PM

I want to play a new Roblox game.
Tami04Hun avatar

Tami04Hun

April 16, 2020 at 12:07 AM

I love adopt me
McPenguin37 avatar

McPenguin37

April 16, 2020 at 12:27 AM

If I would have to suggest, I'd recommend you Mad city, Jailbreak, Murder Mystery 2, Epic minigames and Natural Disaster Survival.
MAGuvan avatar

MAGuvan

April 16, 2020 at 12:41 AM

Murder Mystery 2 is good but kinda farmy and if u like Granny u can play Piggy, its more fun
Marame avatar

Marame

April 16, 2020 at 01:10 AM

arsenal is gud
Guyofthewise avatar

Guyofthewise

April 16, 2020 at 01:19 AM

These are some of my favorites: Hero Havoc (monster collection), Tower Battles (tower defense), Super Doomspire (team pvp), Galleons (pirate ship team pvp, kind of old but still fun), Ultimate Random Night (fnaf, but multiplayer), MURDER (like murder mystery, better built), The Wild West (be a cowboy, rob trains, murder, or catch criminals), SHREK The Force Awakens (meme game), Night of the Werewolf (like MURDER, but with werewolves and more roles)
